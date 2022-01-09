Indie Autonomous Challenge Race at CES pushes the boundaries of self-driving cars





UVA has been participating in this tournament since the beginning of 2019. Last October, we hosted a historic race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the first part of the tournament. “

Due to the significant growth in automotive technology over the last few years, the CES Auto Event at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center has become recognized as one of the largest automotive shows in the world.

At the recently signed innovation celebration, attendees will be able to see the changing colors of the BMW iX Flow, the Cadillacs InnerSpace car theater (if self-driving cars become a reality), the LGs Omnipod office in the car, and more. I witnessed the introduction of a new feature. more.

However, while these wonders attracted attendees’ attention and wonder, the most exciting car-based activity took place 15 miles north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway strip.

The Indie Autonomous Challenge (IAC), held on Friday, January 7, was a lively race between college students who programmed a full-size autonomous open-wheel race car. Competing teams arrived in Las Vegas last weekend, and after a week of practice at the racetrack, they faced each other directly to determine the champion. The champion will pocket the contest’s highest award, $ 150,000.

The IAC Contest consisted of nine teams from 19 universities in eight countries. Six of those teams completed the design across national borders.

Each of the nine race teams received the same vehicle as the IAC Dallara AV-21, the fastest and most technologically advanced autonomous race car ever assembled.

Professor Madur Beer, a professor of computer science at the University of Virginia and principal of the Cavalier Autonomous Racing Team, said there were no hardware benefits.

Each car has the same engine, the same tires, and the same sensors. The only way to beat another team is to have better software, Behl said.

PoliMOVE, a hybrid team of students from the Polytechnic University of Milan and the University of Alabama in Italy, won the highest award, but a wide range of winners may be the future of autonomous driving.

The focus of this competition is to work with all other teams to develop algorithms and research designed to push the boundaries of autonomous driving, said Phillip Karle, team leader at TUM Autonomous Motorsport. A student at the Institute of Automotive Technology in Munich, Germany.

Karl said his team is backed not only by the university, but also by partners in the industry.

Karle also acknowledged that “graduate students, undergraduates, and our team members have worked together to develop the software needed to drive a vehicle.

Individuals who attended the event on Friday might have expected to see nine cars at the racetrack, but what they actually witnessed was two cars running face-to-face, passing and maneuvering. The first attempt was to finish the track so that it could move on to the next race. Round.

But if you’re expecting a team of students to operate a vehicle through a radio-controlled interface, think again.

The moment these vehicles got on track, they were completely autonomous. In short, race cars have made their own AI-based decisions about when to accelerate, when to decelerate, when to steer, and when to pass.

Paul Mitchell, President and CEO of Energy Systems Network, which made the IAC, said this is a real race to pass, with two cars on the truck at the same time and passing each other faster and faster.

This is important, according to Mitchell. This is because high-speed self-driving cars that run different algorithms have never been involved in each other or made the same decisions as human drivers.

It is absolutely important to promote high-speed automation. Because if truly self-driving cars meet each other on a 70,80 mph highway, we need to know that this can be done safely, “says Mitchell.

To address this concern, we have created the best and brightest compelling award competition to tackle fast automation.

According to Mitchell, the Las Vegas Indie Autonomous Challenge was the culmination of a three-year journey. This idea was built on the impact of the 2004 and 2005 DARPA Grand Challenge. The DARPA Grand Challenge essentially launched the current self-driving car industry.

While the industry is at the forefront of slow automation in urban and suburban environments, the work done by high-speed automation wasn’t really enough, Mitchell said. And that’s all about IAC.

The IAC program is also about building an industry.

As part of a few weeks of activity, PoliMOVE runner-up Karles TUM Autonomous Motorsport has announced the launch of a new Autonomy Platform company called Driveblocks. The company plans to provide a modular, scalable, robust and secure platform for fully autonomous vehicles.

Driveblocks initially plans to target the commercial vehicle sector and provide a complete solution for vehicle automation. They want to serve their customers in many areas, including mining, agriculture and warehousing logistics.

The overall idea here is to drive the frontiers of robotics, artificial intelligence and self-driving cars. We do this by demonstrating how stable our car is and how safe it is to drive at 150 mph.

UVA has been in the IAC competition since 2019, when the team hosted a historic race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Reflecting Karles’ comments, Behl says winning is not everything.

If your vehicle is stable and can effectively move another vehicle at speeds of 100 mph or more, some of this technology will eventually move to a regular self-driving car, improving overall safety. There is likely to be.

Steve Winter and Kenny Fried are WTOP contributors working at Brotman. Winter | Fried, a division of Sage Communications.

