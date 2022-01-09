Sega does not proceed with NFT plans “if considered simple money-making”





In November 2021, Sega’s second-quarter results show that publishers plan to work with Microsoft to develop cloud-based “super games.” These super games may actually remain ambiguous, but apparently “the amount of money spent on them will be in the range of 10 to 15 billion yen at most.” Given that Sega received a business investment of 100 billion yen (about $ 865,313,900), a considerable amount of money remained in other projects including “investment in new fields such as NFTs”.

Following the recent hostility to NFT’s proposals in video games and the associated suspicious “play-to-ear” model, it was only a matter of time before Sega dealt with this. So, as Tweaktown discovered at a management meeting last month, Sega’s president and group CEO Haruki Satomi certainly noticed the “negative reaction” that NFTs received.

“Many things need to be carefully evaluated, such as how negative factors can be mitigated. How much can this be introduced into Japanese regulation, what is accepted and what is not accepted by users. If this leads to our mission of “continuously creating and forever fascinating”, we will consider this further, but if it is considered a simple money-making, we decide not to move on. I think that I want to do it. “

It’s easy to imagine that in-game NFT sales and the entire grotesque concept of the game to make money in the game aren’t perceived as “simple money-making,” but other publishers are trying to embrace them.

Castlevania currently has NFTs, and Peter Molyneux’s next game, Legacy, is play-to-earning and all-in with NFTs. Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda is aware that “fun” people and the majority of players now have announced reservations, but may issue their own tokens in the future. There is. ” Towards these new trends. ” Ubisoft’s NFT scheme, on the other hand, is called “useless, costly and ecologically humiliating” by French trade unions.

Others heard the reaction and responded accordingly. GSC World has canceled plans to incorporate NFTs into Stalker 2 in response to a backlash, and Steam has banned all games that use NFTs or cryptocurrencies.

