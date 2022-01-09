This #adulting venture is courtesy of Google





Just before Christmas, I bought a bookworm a sweater to wear for numbers at her holiday figure skating show. It’s a beautiful sweater. It’s bright red with cables and boring things, and it looks like it was lovingly made by my grandmother, who is in charge of the Northeastern Guild, but J. The difference is that it has a new tag for the crew. For $ 5 at Goodwill, I couldn’t pass it.

Frankly, I was a little shocked that she liked it. 12 is 12 years old, but Bookworm is an old soul and I’m proud of her inheritance from me.

Currently, my general rule of thumb for buying household goods is that they must be maintenance-free or maintainable by the machines in the house. This excludes hand-washing dishes and dry-cleaning and hand-washing clothes. Also, dogs, that’s why we have cats.

I was so excited about the sweater that I forgot to check the tag before buying. So you can imagine my devastation when I pull it out of the bag and find care instructions, but I only see those horrifying words: “hand wash only”.

“That’s why someone donated a brand new sweater,” I tweeted.

But it was too late. Bookworm was introduced and I fell in love. The sweater couldn’t come back.

That meant I had to do something a little embarrassing to admit, and I hope you don’t judge me too harshly: I gave Google a “how to wash your sweater” I had to.

In my mind, hand washing is a joke, these tags are just a trick to make you think your clothes are more elegant than they really are, and that the washing machine has ever appeared. I wanted you to tell Google. For the past 10 years, they can really handle even the mildest laundry work.

Unfortunately, this was all I got:

“If you love your guys and want them to last forever, washing them by hand is where it is.” (Thanks for anything, Grove Collaborative.)

At the bottom of my dusty heart, I tried to remember when my mom taught me how to wash my dance tights in the bathtub, but to no avail. Mom is out of town and I teach myself how to perform the skills that have been practiced by women and occasionally men for thousands of years with big girl pants (machine washable) and Google.

To be honest, this isn’t the first time I’ve relied on Google to help adults, nor is it the last time. In fact, thanks to Google and its cohort YouTube, I know how to knit, sew more than straight lines (and sew straight lines … sorters), refinish furniture, apply eyebrow pencils, take care of livestock, and cook anything other than boxed macaroni. increase. cheese.

Last month, I was invited to a launch party for a local magazine and had to find a way to get dressed using Google. (This confession has been working from home since 2013 and I’m wearing high school sweatpants.) I don’t even know if I did it right, but it was so dark that no one noticed that the socks didn’t fit. is.

We all know that Google in the hands of mankind can be a powerful weapon, both evil and good. My inner old soul and hypervigilance mother immediately point out evil, but I really have to admit good.

When I was a teenager, my mother didn’t fail even if she didn’t teach life skills. At that time, I didn’t care. Now I’m doing it both in choice and need, and when I’m in a traffic jam, I (usually) rely on Google being here for me as long as I have a WiFi signal can.

And now let’s get back to the problem at hand: the sweater.

After perusing some tutorials and collecting supplies, I managed to get my sweater ready for my holiday debut. It was an old-fashioned and enjoyable experience.

In fact, I was so proud and ambitious that I washed two more sweaters and one dish.

Now, before you get the idea, my household goods standards still apply. My machines are generally good at their work. We don’t have puppies. Limit the number of times you wear the sweater so you don’t have to wash it.

And I’m generously choking another victory for Google-this time.

Abbey Roy is the mother of three girls who have adventures every day. She writes to stay sane. You can probably contact her at [email protected], but the response revolves around bedtime and weekends.

