9 Best Google Sheets Format Tips for Creating Professional-Looking Spreadsheets





There are many ways to make your Google Sheets look beautiful and enhance the visual effects of your data. Most spreadsheet apps focus on the computational part, leaving the visualization and formatting of the data to the user.

Therefore, if you don’t format your spreadsheet carefully, simple and simple data isn’t interesting and your audience may find it boring. The same is true for Google Sheets.

Here are some formatting tips to help you design your Google Sheets worksheets. This makes the worksheet feel professional and immediately understandable to the viewer.

1. Select the appropriate font for readability

Typefaces are very important for worksheets because readability, professional appearance, and cell length depend on the typeface. For Google Sheets, it’s safe to choose a sans-serif font.

Sans-serif fonts enhance the clarity and beauty of worksheets. You also need to limit the use of fonts to up to two different fonts. You can reserve one typeface for the column header text (Roboto) and another typeface for the actual data in the row (Roboto Mono).

You can use the Google Font pairing tool to get a better understanding.

2. Include enough blanks

It is important to leave enough space around tables, graphs, images, drawings, and pivot tables. Your audience will prefer a rich blank in your worksheet. Blanks enhance the clarity of the text and numbers in your spreadsheet.

MAKE USE OF of today’s video

With more blanks in the worksheet, you can remove the grid lines and use strategic boundaries according to your data visualization plan. You can also look for scopes that use integers instead of decimals.

3. Follow a unified data alignment style

Horizontal placement plays an important role in guiding the viewer through the data. Audiences will find it difficult to associate headers with data columns, especially for long data, with too many variations in placement. We recommend that you follow the following basic rules:

Left horizontal alignment of data columns that contain text or elements that are treated as text. Place the column containing the numbers horizontally to the right. You can also do this for numbers with decimal numbers. The column headers should have the same horizontal placement as the columns below them.

You can also use text wrapping to better visualize long text in columns or rows.

4. Use contrasting shades for alternating rows

Introducing alternate color schemes for each row makes it easier for viewers to understand the data. Light gray and white, or light blue and white color pairing works perfectly. You don’t have to do it manually line by line.

In Google Spreadsheet[色を交互に変更]You can use the command.Of the toolbar[フォーマット]Access options and[交互の色]Select to activate the feature. In the right panel, you can customize shades, header colors, footer colors, and more.

5. Resize grid lines for better readability

Google Sheets provides an organized structure of large data chunks such as text, email, URLs, and numeric data. Therefore, many data practitioners use sheets to store or present data.

However, cells in Google Sheets provide up to 100×21 pixels of space by default. This does not mean that you need to hide some long texts or emails. You can manually adjust the width and height of the cell. You can try the following:

Press Ctrl + A to select the entire sheet. Double-click the border between the two column characters. For example, between the columns letters A and B. The worksheet automatically adjusts the cell width according to the data. You can also double-click the border between the two line characters to automatically adjust the cell height. 6. Add conditional formatting

Conditional formatting can be used to automatically highlight data to save time in manual formatting. If the data in a cell meets the preset criteria, the sheet will automatically format the content in that cell.

The conditional formatting menu in Google Sheets displays up to 18 conditions. However, you can also create custom conditions. Some predefined conditions are: Included in the text, dates are larger, smaller, etc.

The image above is from the Google Spreadsheets toolbar[フォーマット]On the menu[条件付きフォーマット]The command is used to show that scores less than 80% are automatically identified.

You can make your data table look professional with the appropriate headers. Header text also helps viewers get a preliminary understanding of the data.

You can use bold font weights for the table header text. All letters must be capitalized. You can use all caps for the table’s secondary headers, but do not use bold font weights.

The measurement unit should be written in lowercase and in parentheses. Don’t forget to add contrasting fill colors and text colors to the header lines.

Use the Paint format command to export the format to another table header. Click once on a paint format to apply the format to a cell or range of cells.

8. Freeze rows and columns as needed

For long and large datasets, scrolling can be a problem. Audiences can quickly forget column headers as the headers scroll away. To assist the viewer, you can freeze specific columns and rows to keep the header in place and easily scroll through long datasets.

To pin a set of rows or columns, try the following:

Click the cell that freezes the rows and columns.Then on the toolbar[表示]Click and move the cursor[フリーズ]To match. Then select the number of rows to freeze from the top. or,[最大]Select a column to freeze the column. 9. Create colorful charts

Select the range of data to include in the chart and select the toolbar[挿入]Just go to the tab. Then click on the chart to insert it automatically. It’s a good idea to personalize the colors in your graph for better visibility.

Double-click a blank in the chart to display the Chart Editor panel on the right. You can now personalize many options such as graph styles, series, and legends.

Spreadsheets don’t have to be boring

Follow the style / format guide above to quickly and easily customize your Google Sheets worksheets. You can also use these formatting ideas to create blank templates for regular tasks performed on a sheet.

In addition, create macros for styling / formatting and use them every time you create a new sheet on the same worksheet.

Advantages and limitations of using macros in Google Sheets

Learn the pros and cons of getting the most out of Google Sheets macros.

