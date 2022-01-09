How to play YouTube on Google Home Nest Hub smart display





Officially known as the Home Hub, Google’s Nest Hub is one of many smart hub devices that you can use to control a variety of home accessories. With the Google Assistant, NestHub can turn your device on and off, answer questions, and keep you informed of news and weather. Among the many things you can do, you can stream YouTube on your display, or you can use it by voice or touch.

Having access to YouTube on Nest Hub is a big asset and it’s not difficult to implement and get started. You don’t need to have a YouTube Premium account, but Premium gives you more (at least some) of the features you can apply when viewing in Nest Hub. The main features you can look forward to are ad-free playback and YouTube Music.

How to play YouTube videos on Google Nest Hub

Nest Hubs has important use cases that you can place anywhere in your home, and there are several ways to use YouTube via your smart display. First and foremost, while cooking in the kitchen. Trying to remember the recipe can be difficult, and watching the tutorial video can be a hit on the spot, so simply say, “Hey Google, play how to cook orange chicken on Youtube.” can do.

Another easy-to-use example is to put the Nest Hub on a bedside table or nightstand. You can let YouTube play slow story-based videos to put your kids to sleep or get everyone ready to go to bed. The setting method is as follows.

Step 1: To launch YouTube on Nest Hub, say the trigger phrase “Hey Google”.

Step 2: Say “Open YouTube” or “Play” [Video title] On youtube. “

Step 3: These commands will display the specified video and start playing, or open and view the popular YouTube app.

Step 4: Use the touch controls to select the video you want to play.

You can play, pause, and skip videos using voice commands or touch controls on the Nest Hub display.

How to cast YouTube to Google Nest

The Google Assistant and NestHub are some of the most intelligent devices in our home, but the use of voice controls may not be as intuitive as we want. Another way to start watching YouTube on Nest Hub is to cast it to YouTube from another device. Casting allows you to play the correct video without having to repeat what you want to see with your assistant.

With Chromecast technology built into Nest Hubs, you can cast the video you’re watching to Nest Hub using the YouTube app on your smartphone or tablet, or the website on your computer. When casting a video to Nest Hub, you have the option to control media and audio playback from the original device or using voice commands and touch controls on the hub itself.

Step 1: Make sure your Nest Hub and your smartphone or tablet are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Step 2: Open the YouTube app.

Step 3: At the top of the app[ラジオ共有]Press the button and select Nest Hub to open YouTube on your smart display. You can also select the video first and then press the radio share button to play the video on Nest Hub right away.

How to set parental controls when streaming YouTube on Google Nest Hub

Nest Hub also has content settings for kids watching YouTube. Children’s accounts managed by Google Family Link with voice matching enabled can only play YouTube Kids content.

Step 1: To change YouTube parental controls on Nest Hub, first open the Google Home app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Select a specific Nest Hub display in the main list.

Step 3: Press the gear icon setting menu at the top of the app.

Step 4: Select a notification and digital well-being category.

Step 5: Select YouTube settings.

Step 6: Here you can enable or disable Youtube Restricted Mode, Youtube TV Content Filter, or both.

How to Stream YouTube TV to Nest Hub

You can also stream YouTube TV to the Nest hub using a similar setup and control process. Remember that YouTube TV is a separate paid subscription.

Step 1: To launch YouTube on Nest Hub, say the trigger phrase “Hey Google”.

Step 2: Say either “Play TV”, “Go to YouTube TV”, or “Watch YouTube TV”.

Step 3: These commands will open the YouTube TV app and autoplay the last played channel.

Step 4: Use voice commands, further control the app, or touch the display.

