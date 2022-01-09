Indian diaspora youth play an important role in expanding innovation, said Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog.





ANI | Updated: January 9, 2022 4:00 pm IST

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, emphasizes that Indian diaspora youth play a major role in expanding innovation, and diaspora youth is India’s unprecedented technology and digital. He said he was in a unique position to contribute to the story of. As a young diaspora in our vibrant India, you play a major role in expanding innovation for a variety of reasons. First, you are young and have a thirst for innovation. Second, you have a passion for contributing to India. “The world is heading for development,” Kant said in a virtual speech at the Youth Pravasival Tiyadiva Conference, which focused on the role of the Diaspora youth in innovation and technology on Sunday. , Their products, technologies, and ultimately you have access to some of the best resources and ideas in the world, “he said. Kant also emphasized that all of these young people are in a unique position to contribute to India, ia’s unprecedented technology and digital story. You are the future of India and the world. He emphasized that he wanted to see a vision for the future, “I want you to utilize existing technology and apply an innovative spirit to create new technology that takes India and the world to the next level.” did. Remember to innovate in India and innovate for the world, “he added. CEO NITIAyog also emphasized that India has witnessed an unprecedented level of technological lead in the last few years. We are currently the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. I saw a startup debut in India and debut in the world. Adding new internet users every 3 seconds. Over 750 million people have access to their smartphones. .. 600,000 villages have been acquired by digital highways via high-speed internet connections, “added Kant. He also emphasized that India has the world’s most unique payment system, which is in the form of a unified payment interface with over 38 processes in 2021. Billion pa India celebrates the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) on January 9th every year to commemorate the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/indian-diasporas-youths-have-major-role-to-play-in-widening-tech-innovation-says-niti-aayog-ceo-amitabh-kant20220109155943 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos