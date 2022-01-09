Weekend article: Where do you go when tech stocks fall?





A December monthly employment report showed that the unemployment rate in the United States fell to 3.9%, even though less jobs were created than economists expected.

Just two days after stock market investors were surprised by the Fed’s minutes showing that some members wanted to not only raise interest rates but also shrink the central bank’s balance sheet, this was the Federal Reserve. How does it affect thinking about interest rates?

Greg Rob summarizes the reaction from economists. The low unemployment rate supports expectations that the Fed will start raising rates in March.

Yield-seeking investors have more opportunities in the fixed income market, which can put pressure on the stock market. Extensive pressure on stocks can be particularly painful for tech stock holders due to their high valuation. Indeed, the tech-intensive Nasdaq Composite has once again dropped its major index.

Is it time to switch to value stocks?

The Value Equity Index outperforms a wide range of indexes so far in 2022. Mark Halbert explains why Value is the best approach throughout the year and shares top picks from several newsletters.

Here’s what Wall Street pros have to say.

Finally, Michael Brush claims to be good for the stock market in 2022, despite fears of rising interest rates, and shares eight cheap stocks recommended in three investment newsletters.

Stock Screening Cash cow stocks can appeal to investors who are worried about market volatility as interest rates rise. MarketWatch Photo Illustration / iStockphoto

There are many ways to screen stocks to find the one that may best meet your investment goals. Here are five lists this week:

This S & P turtle has the potential to overtake Getty Images

During 2020, Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, -1.36%, surged 153%, so there seemed to be no mistakes. This is partly due to the surge in Tesla Inc. TSLA, the largest stake, -3.54% and 743%. Then in 2021, ARKK skid 23%, even though Tesla rose another 50%. So far in 2022, ARKK has decreased by another 9.5%. Tesla is rising slightly.

This is a 3-year chart showing the movement of ARK and SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which is -0.40%.

FactSet

Mark DeCambre writes an ETF rap column. This week he discusses what the actual Fed normalization policy is, and the pressure on technology stocks and exchange-traded funds that could be a good alternative to ARKK as interest rates rise.

What about Bitcoin?Terrence Horan, Dow Jones

Bitcoin BTCUSD, -0.86%, fell 40% to $ 41,469.87 at the beginning of January 7 from its high of $ 69,000 on November 10. It fell 10% from January 4, the day before the Fed’s minutes were announced.

In this week’s distributed ledger column, Francis Yue explains why cryptocurrencies plunged.

More crypto coverage:

I’m not nervous in the medium term, but with high volatility, when Bitcoin is added to the federal tumble, GameStops inventories surge by more than 30% in a few hours, and Reddit crowds are on NFT’s plans. Cheers after reporting GettyImages / iStockphoto How Platform Terrorists Can Use Metaverse

When changing the name of Facebook to Meta Platforms Inc. FB, -0.20%, those who were surprised may not have realized that Facebook is already at the forefront of virtual reality through the Oculus virtual reality device.

The Metaverse is still under construction, but it’s a virtual environment that doesn’t interest you, explains Professor Joel S. Elson, Austin C. Doctor, and Sam Hunter at the University of Nebraska.

Is this the best job in America?

Check the top jobs on the list in Glassdoor’s annual survey based on salary, employee satisfaction, and worker demand.

Inflation and breakfast Theyregr-r-reat! Unless inflation is high. Saul Loeb / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

Tonya Garcia considers the potential problem with Kellogg CoK to be + 0.97%. , Other cereal makers and their shareholders. According to one study, if inflation raises prices by 50 cents a box, demand for cereals could drop dramatically.

Retirement Plan Support MarketWatch Photo Illustration / iStockphoto

Alessandra Marito writes a Help Me Retire column, assessing how readers’ finances stack up for their retirement dreams. This week she helps a woman whose husband has terminal illness.

Leakage of severance pay accounts can hurt you in the long run

When it comes to severance accounts, you may not be familiar with the term leak, but as Alicia Manel explains, you need to learn how harmful it is to nest eggs.

More Retirement Compensation:

