Benji Lock, an award-winning fingerprint lock company, demonstrates the latest innovations at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show





New Fingerprint Sports Lock Included in CES Innovation Awards Showcase

Los Angeles, January 8, 2022 / PRNewswire /-After a long pause from an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic face-to-face demonstration, BenjiLock CEO and founder Robbie Cabral returns to CES this week to share the company’s latest products with the show. Participants who did. In particular, Cabral and the team offer guests the opportunity to test BenjiLock’s Fingerprint SportLock. CES participants will be able to see BenjiLock products directly at Venetian Expo Booth # 53732, along with Shark Tank investors Kevin O’Leary and Hampton Products International.

“Fingerprint SportLock” is BenjiLock’s latest padlock innovation aimed at fitness and health enthusiasts unlocking your style with a touch of fashion.

Created for fitness and health enthusiasts, BenjiLock’s Fingerprint Sports Lock allows users to securely lock their belongings at school, at work, in the gym, or on the go. The lightweight and innovative padlock was praised in November when it was selected for the CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in two of the competition’s 27 product categories: Fitness & Sports and Accessibility. The award is currently on display at the Venetian Expo Innovation Awards Showcase, Hall AC, Booth # 52952. In addition to these awards, the Fingerprint Sport Lock was included as one of the new and notable products of the CES Dryy pre-show edition.

Face-to-face events have been held since March 2020, and Cabral and many other entrepreneurs are looking forward to the opportunity to re-network. Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), explained in a recent LinkedIn post how important this face-to-face connection is to innovation.

“CES promotes the latest entrepreneurs in the show’s hugely funded section, Eureka Park, where hundreds of start-ups around the world connect, thrive, learn and coordinate. You can do it, “says Shapiro. “Ask Robbie Cabral, the founder and CEO of Benji Rock, an immigrant who lost his job during his wife’s pregnancy. Robbie is how Eureka Park came up with the idea for the company. I often talk about how I changed from to a company. “

The story continues

“Without CES, BenjiLock wouldn’t have been as successful as it is today,” Cabral said. “It was difficult to go for months without sharing our padlock technology with a new audience. I couldn’t be more excited to start another face-to-face demonstration at CES this week.”

For more information on Robbie Cabral and BenjiLock, please visit https://BenjiLock.com/.

About BenjiLock Founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, based in Los Angeles, California, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through consumer-focused hybrid technology. Featured on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral has landed Kevin O’Leary as an investor with a 15% stake in the company and with Hampton Products International, a leader in security and hardware innovation. Ensuring a licensing partnership has helped BenjiLock’s potential and success. And the manufacturer of BRINKS locks. Through this strategic partnership, BenjiLock was able to leverage Hampton Products International’s more than 30 years of experience to drive its production and manufacturing and escalate the brand to unprecedented levels. Today, BenjiLock’s fingerprint technology is expanding into its product portfolio including next bicycle locks, next generation padlocks, drawer closets, cabinet locks and new smart platform door locks.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cision

View original content and download multimedia: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-fingerprint-lock-company-benjilock-demonstrates-latest-innovations-at-2022-consumer -electronics-show-301456708 .html

Source BenjiLock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/award-winning-fingerprint-lock-company-225700844.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos