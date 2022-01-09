



Google Doodle celebrates social reformer Fatima Sheikh

The main highlight Farima Sheikh was born on this day in Pune in 1831. She is widely regarded as the first Muslim female teacher in India.

Google paid tribute to Indian educator, feminist icon, and social reformer Fatima Seek on Sunday for the 191st anniversary of his birth.

Born in Pune in 1831 on this day, Fatima Sheikh was widely regarded as the first female Islamic teacher in India.

She co-founded the Indigenous Library in 1848. It is one of the first girls’ schools in India, alongside pioneers and social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule.

Sheikh and her brother Usman opened their home to Pures after the couple was kicked out for an attempt to educate the people of the lower caste.

Sheikh began educating Dalit children, and the three were responsible for spreading the education to the oppressed community.

They taught Dalit and Muslim women and children who were denied education based on gender, class, or religion.

Sheikh studied in an indigenous library and made a door-to-door canvassing to invite underprivileged and oppressed people in her community to escape the rigidity of India’s caste system.

Her and Phules’ efforts to provide educational opportunities for lower castes have become known as the Satyashodhak Samaj (Truth Seekers Society) movement.

But like Phules, she encountered resistance from the dominant ranks who tried to humiliate those involved in the Satyashodhak movement.

In 2014, the Government of India, along with other pioneering Indian educators, published her achievements and profile in Urdu textbooks.

On January 3rd, Google also celebrated Savitribai Phule’s birthday.

Born January 3, 1831 in Naigaontalka, Satara district, Savitri by Puree fought for the empowerment rights of women who were oppressed throughout their lives. She and her husband, Jotilao Puree, founded one of the first Indian girls’ schools in Pune in 1848 in Bhide Wada.

Considered the first female teacher in India, she defended the purpose of women’s education and sought to recognize women as equal in society.

She also worked to eliminate discrimination and injustice of caste and gender-based people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/the-buzz/article/google-doodle-honours-social-reformer-feminist-icon-fatima-sheikh-on-her-191st-birthday/847737

