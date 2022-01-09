The UK is poised to successfully unleash untapped digital innovation





Sunday, January 9, 2022 12:53 pm

Sunak predicts today that fast-growing start-ups and fintech companies are poised to drive the UK economy into a new digital era (Photo courtesy of Leon Neal / Getty Images).

According to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Britain is ready to unleash a source of untapped digital innovation and unleash the wave of economic growth.

I think the digital economy is a great opportunity for us. According to Snack, we have one of the most vibrant technology ecosystems in the world.

The UK has laid the groundwork for innovative technology companies to reach their full potential.

Whether it’s FinTech or life sciences, our regulatory model is extremely flexible and innovative, with some populations actually adopting digital technology at a much higher level than the United States, the Prime Minister said. Added.

Putting them all together should make us feel really positive about the digital economy.

Sunaks’ bright forecasts reflect research showing that the UK is a world leader in innovation.

According to the Z / Yens Smart City Index, London is Europe’s most technologically advanced city and second only to New York in the world.

London stayed close to the top of the table, thanks to a capital support regulatory system for successful innovation and the high adoption of new technologies by companies in the city.

The booming fintech scene has been identified as one of the city’s major competitive advantages over its European rivals, and its financial services industry is ranked second in the world by Z / Yen. It was attached.

British cities occupy the top of the rankings, with Oxford and Cambridge in third and fourth, respectively, highlighting the potential for the digital economy to be a major driver of future growth.

