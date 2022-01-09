Want to work in a Google office?Here’s how to do that:





If you’re wondering what it’s like to work at Google, raise your hand. Here, we used three impressive Google employees to learn tips for getting the secret source of Mountain View.

Nathan Allen

Nathan Allen, 39, started working at Google’s New York office in October 2015 and is currently responsible for designing stores, sustainability and special projects. He encourages college graduates to consider meaningful internships, respond flexibly and agree with the agenda in order to find their place.

There are also many paid internships, so don’t assume that only wealthy people will be internships. (It may take longer to find the right one to be paid.) Allen said. My first real job after graduating from college was an internship at the Audubon Society of America. My experience there has opened so many doors and created so many connections and opportunities.

Allen, who lives in Williamsburg, first came to Google to work in creative production. Six years later, I’m currently leading a variety of special projects, including designing a physical Google store in Chelsea, various sustainability initiatives, and hands-on installations such as Tokyo Designers Week.

Nathan Allen, who started Google’s creative production, is currently designing the layout for Google retail stores. Provided by: Nathan Allen

To work at Google, Allen said, you may need to be patient and find a place where you can make the most contribution to the company. For most people who get to Google, it takes a lot of effort and a lot of time. I started working here at the age of 34, but it took me a while to get ready and gain the knowledge and confidence to work on the project I’m doing today.

Allen encourages you to find and reach out to someone who works there in your field. For LinkedIn, always ask for advice and get a message. Even if it takes weeks to reply, I always keep informed and try to meet people in need live.

In the meantime, work hard, work wisely, and be kind. We are working hard to do what we need to do every day to reach our project goals. Working smart is to take care of yourself and work efficiently, but to be creative and use your imagination to solve problems. In many cases, he said, to be successful, one needs to question the status quo. Kindness is of utmost importance. The simplest gestures can have the most amazing impact.

Laura Allen

Laura Allen, 33, from Larchmont, NY, is a constant champion of accessibility and inclusion and your passion for those who want to enter your field as the head of strategy, accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities. Tell them to shine.

For Allen, it was a history of facing barriers and inequality due to visual impairment. So she said she wanted to leverage Google’s mission and scale not only to raise the bar, but also to raise the bar for people with disabilities.

Since joining Google in 2010, she has learned some knowledgeable tips for joining her rank.

As a visually impaired woman, Laura Allen encourages more people with disabilities to apply and work for Google. Weinberg-Clark Photography

Allen said that the technology industry can respect the needs of people with disabilities and truly support the principle of inclusion of disabilities that nothing can be done without us, more people who can assert and promote fairness. Needs. Find ways to connect and participate in this community as a whole. You never know who you will meet or what that connection will lead to in the future!

During the interview, Allen not only focuses on your relevant experience, but also tries to express why you want to work there. She said it can really differentiate you as a candidate and make deeper connections with future teams.

For candidates with disabilities, we also recommend checking out Google’s career sites for that area.

She said we have a great employee resource group that brings together people with disabilities, their families and friends, and allies to support each other.

Allen says it’s important to zoom in on what will satisfy you. You may not be able to spend 100 percent of your time on the work that excites you most, but if you deliberately take it into your schedule, it’s on your way to you. Brings more energy, joy and longevity along.

Dr. Laurenwitt

Laurenwitt, 41, head of global resilience, evenly divides time between Google Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado. She certainly has a unique career path.

Resilience was the focus of my dissertation research, but at the time the company did not have a full-time corporate role focused on developing and developing resilience skills in the workplace, he was with the company for eight years. Whit said. As Google’s Global Wellbeing Manager, I learned that I have the opportunity to bring mental peak performance and resilience skills to employees, improve their work styles and promote wellbeing. Google will change its perspective from climbing a preset ladder to success, solving unique challenges, and working diligently to improve the surrounding community to bring the dream job to the surface. Taught me.

Lauren Whitt emphasizes that collaboration is essential to growing and learning as an employee. Courtesy: Lauren Whitt

Whitt encourages you to establish a proven record of designing, delivering, and evaluating data-driven, results-oriented programs.

Join the conversation, become an avid learner, and challenge yourself to succeed in the ambiguity, she said. Invest in listening to mental performance coaches on podcasts and read books and articles on cutting-edge science and approaches to developing high performer resilience and mental skills.

And collaboration, collaboration, collaboration.

During the eight years at Google, he learned the power and strength of collaboration, Whitt says.

In addition, try to get as much feedback and feedback as possible from your colleagues, colleagues, and bosses. [This] She said she made me a better leader, program architect, and teammate.

Where to search

Your best bet is Careers.Google.com. At the time of the press, there were 765 open jobs available based in New York City. You can search by brand (Google itself, Fitbit, YouTube, etc.), occupation, skill, and qualification. The openings cover everything from engineering, technology and sales to human resources (HR) and business management. You can also search for remotely eligible jobs.

Grow With Google is another great option. With the free training courses and career resources offered here, you can strengthen your YouTube presence and learn the skills to interview best practices. You can also learn about certification programs such as IT support, data analysis, project management and UX design. This will speed up the path to a dream job (not necessarily Google), with more than eight out of ten certificate holders reporting a positive impact on their careers within six months. can do. You can expect an average starting salary of $ 63,600 for entry-level roles across the company’s certificate field.

