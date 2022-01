RBI establishes new fintech division to drive innovation

Bangalore: After establishing the Financial Technology Division in 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that it will consolidate its independent FinTech division in light of the rapidly changing sector.

The central bank said in an internal circulation that it has decided to set up a division to further focus and promote innovation in India’s fintech sector. Therefore, from January 4, 2022, a new division was established, including the FinTech division of DPSS and CO. This department not only promotes sector innovation, but also identifies and addresses the challenges and opportunities associated with it. Timely, RBI said in a circulation.

DPSS is a division of payments and payment systems, with particular commitment to policymaking and approval of domestic payments and payment system operators.

In addition to identifying challenges and opportunities, the new FinTech sector will also provide a framework for further research on subjects that may support central bank policy intervention, the RBI said in a circulation reviewed by ET. Said.

Therefore, issues related to promoting constructive innovation and incubation in the fintech sector, which have widespread impact on the financial sector / market and may be under the jurisdiction of the World Bank, will be dealt with by the fintech sector, he said. Said.

According to the central bank, the FinTech department is administratively attached to the central management department (CAD) of the central office.

The fintech sector is facing some regulatory changes as new era start-ups enter the financial services sector. Last month, RBI extended the card tokenization deadline from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. This is because some companies and industry groups have stated that they need more time to make the necessary changes.

As part of the new rules, online merchants are prohibited from storing user card details on the platform. This is intended to reduce online payment fraud, but it also increases the friction of online payments with users who have to re-enter their card details with each purchase.

Earlier in October, card-based recurring payments were disrupted and customers had to re-approve recurring payments up to Rs 5,000 or automatic transfers for online subscriptions.

In 2020, the central bank released a new Umbrella Entity (NUE) framework to intensify the competition for digital payments. This decision saw several industry tycoons from Tatas to Reliance, and new era companies such as Paytm and Ola applied for licenses.

Recently, RBI has also decided to allow payments of up to Rs 200 over offline channels without the need for active internet connections.

