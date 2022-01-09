BMW was the second most searched car brand on Google in 2021





With more than 2.2 million cars sold in 2021, BMW’s core brand was a record year, and after five years of Mercedes domination, it managed to regain its crown of sales. The popularity of German luxury car brands is reflected in a new survey conducted by Compare The Market to identify the most searched car makers in the last 12 months.

Toyota surpassed the rankings for the second year in a row in the year when new car sales were heavily affected by the shortage of microchips and the coronavirus pandemic. Based on Google Trends data collected from 154 countries, nearly one-third of last year’s searches included the word Toyota, with about 31% searching for mainstream Japanese car brands on Google. I did.

Although it was the most searched automaker in 47 of the 154 countries analyzed, its popularity still fell from the 34.8% score achieved in 2020. I was second on the podium for the second year in a row. The Bavarian brand was number one in 2019 and number two in the previous year.

Mercedes finished third again, but became more popular and narrowed the gap in some countries where Toyota and BMW had been searched in the last few years. Still, Compare The Market points out that in the last four years, BMW has held the title of the most searched car brand in more countries than any other rival. The main reason comes from the 2019 results, which were number one in the 118 countries analyzed.

The Google Trends data collected includes Tesla for the first time and shows that it is the most searched brand in China, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau. It was also the second or third most searched car manufacturer in countries such as the United States, Norway, Finland, Austria and South Korea.

Audi more than doubled the number of countries with the highest number of searches, rising from 6th to 4th. Rather surprisingly, Volkswagen and Alfa Romeo did not top the search results in any country last year.

You can read the full analysis at the source link below.

[Source: Compare The Market]

