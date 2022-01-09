Israel Grants Space Technology Start-ups Nearly $ 6 Million





The Israel Space Agency, along with the Ministry of Innovation Science and Technology and the Israeli Innovation Agency (IIA), approved a special grant on Thursday. This will award 18.5 million NIS ($ 5.94) to 11 different companies developing innovative space technologies. .. Since 2012, 62 R & D projects have already been granted a total of approximately 160 million NIS ($ 51.3 million). Approved companies will bear 20% to 50% of R & D expenses. Small businesses, or companies whose products are designed specifically for space, receive anywhere between 60% and 85%. These amounts reflect the technical complexity and high risk of developing space functions. Uri Oron, the new Secretary of the Israel Space Agency (res.), Added: The world’s space industry is in an unprecedented stage of growth. This program will allow new Israeli players to enter this sector and harness our technical capabilities. That tremendous economic growth engine.

The program aims to strengthen Israel’s space technology market, grow space technology startups, reduce knowledge gaps, increase Israel’s competitiveness and enhance scientific knowledge. This program aims to assist companies designing or developing satellites or ground stations. Used for command and control and communication. Instrumentation and equipment for calibrating products for space technology, space systems. Or process and analyze data from space. The two companies will eventually reimburse IIA through the payment of royalties from sales when the product reaches the commercial stage.

Orit Farkash Hacohen, Minister of State for Science and Technology of Innovation.Photo: Ministry of Science

The world’s space industry is undergoing a real revolution. The market is expected to double in the last decade and grow to $ 1 trillion in the next few years. Israel has obvious advantages in the space industry, especially in the security arena. The program strengthens and promotes 11 companies in the areas of sensors that contribute to satellite communications, rocket propulsion, climate change, lunar mining and agriculture, said Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Minister of Innovation Science and Technology. I am saying.

These companies were selected based on the level of innovation, the capabilities of the R & D team, the proof of an integrated business model, and the product advantages when compared to global competitors.

The award-winning companies are:

1. Eicha Communication Systems will use satellites to study advanced Internet of Things (IoT) communication systems and enable low orbit (LEO) satellites to transfer large numbers of IoT notifications. This technology will enable self-driving cars to provide continuous communication and allow self-driving cars to move to remote locations even when cellular coverage is not available.

2. SpaceSiC project is developing advanced ceramic materials for manufacturing complex 3D bodies and structures from silicon carbide for satellite and space applications. Ceramic materials, especially silicon carbide, contain properties that are optimal for working in extreme conditions in space. Paxis products contain high thermal conductivity combined with low thermal diffusion, giving the material thermal stability. We plan to create complex 3D models that are thin and suitable for satellite components such as mirror-based components.

3. Terra Space Lab is working on a space shuttle scanner with a multispectral infrared antenna. The unique pod can be mounted behind a microsatellite without changing the payload, enabling multispectral scanning in the infrared region and performing real-time data processing in space while significantly reducing costs. ..

4. NSL Communications is developing global terrestrial coverage technology using nanosatellite constellations with pop-up antennas. The pop-up antenna is made of a unique material that works ideally in gravity and weightlessness, significantly reducing the price of the launch payload. Its reflect array antenna technology uses multi-beam conditions that support broadband and can route between satellites and terrestrial points without relying on channelizer gateways.

5. GorillaLink develops products that combine the satellite communication functions of IoT solutions for end customers, and uses many satellite networks to provide global satellite communication coverage as a solution to IoT problems, and cellular coverage. Focuses on using it as a space or backup. ..

6. GreenOnyx grows fresh superfoods on spacecraft for astronauts on deep space missions. One of the main constraints NASA has addressed is finding ways to maintain the nutrition and health of astronauts in long-term space flight. The possibility of a manned one-way flight to Mars can take up to nine months, but GreenOnyx is a healthy super-healthy while supplying oxygen to the spacecraft and absorbing the CO2 emitted by the astronaut’s breathing. I found a way to grow vegetables on board. Vegetables can also be consumed without cooking or processing.

7. HELIOS uses regolith or a reactor that treats the lunar soil to mine oxygen from the moon, launch the moon, power lunar vehicles, keep astronauts, and lunar to other planets. To build a base or settlement in the moon, we have developed a technology to separate the lunar soil into oxygen and metal without the need to launch heavy materials on the moon. Helios plans to launch three small cargoes on the Moon by 2024 to demonstrate its technology on the Moon.

Illustration of a moon miner in Helios on the surface of the moon.Photo: Haya Gold

8. Semiconductor Devices (SCD) are developing broadband detectors that can capture images from the visible to the extended SWIR spectrum with hyperspectral space cameras. It can be used to photograph the Earth from space while covering a large area with high resolution and numerous pixels, and can distinguish materials via remote passive sensing. The detector identifies natural plants and camouflage, various minerals on land, their densities in the atmosphere (such as aerosols and water vapor), and records oil spills and pollution in the sea, plant diseases and forest fires. For agricultural purposes, it can detect the humidity and salt content of the parcels.

9. Space Plasmatics uses dimensional Hall thruster technology and tiny power supplies to design electric ignition systems for microsatellite based on plasma or charged gas. Its microHET engine uses a narrow metal channel, allowing the ionization of gas and the generation of plasma that operates at only 20 watts and produces an impulse of 1 millinewton. It can be used for small satellite missions to help divert and maintain, deorbit, and avoid collisions.

10. NewRocket is developing a space ignition system for launching large satellites. Today, space chemical rocket engines use hydrazine, a highly toxic and expensive substance. NewRocket has created an eco-friendly alternative non-toxic bipropellant rocket engine gel that can be used for launches, satellite ignition systems, spacecraft and landers while reducing launch and fuel costs.

New Rocket’s gel fuel is “green” and non-toxic. Photo: New Rocket

11. Ramon Space is developing a supercomputer chip that powers deep space missions that process signals and information received over satellites while withstanding the harsh conditions of space. The microchip can process and improve photographs and is used on the Israel-France Earth Observing Venus Satellite, which provides farmers with agricultural information on irrigation fields and climate change monitoring. So far, Ramon Space’s microchip has powered more than 50 international space missions, including Japan’s Hayabusa2 aircraft at 162173 Ryugu, 9 million miles from Earth.

