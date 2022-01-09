January 9th: Steve Jobs Announces First iPhone





January 9th (UPI)-This Day of History:

In 1768, considered the “father of the modern circus,” Philip Astley hosted his first event in Openfield, now in London’s Waterloo district.

In 1788, Connecticut became the fifth US state.

In 1861, Mississippi withdrew from the Union Army and became a founding member of the Confederate States of America.

In 1916, the Ottoman Empire declared victory in the Gallipoli Campaign after the Allies fled the peninsula.

In 1947, Elizabeth Short, more commonly known as Black Dalia, disappeared. Her body was discovered 6 days later. To date, her death investigation remains unresolved.

In 1951, the United Nations Headquarters was established in New York.

In 1972, the luxury liner Queen Elizabeth burned down in a fire while moored in Hong Kong.

In 1982, Angelo Buono Jr., one of the so-called Hillside Stranglers, was sentenced to life imprisonment. He and his cousin Kenneth Bianchi raped, tortured and killed 10 women in Los Angeles between 1977 and 1978.

In 1996, rebels from the Russian Chechen Republic attacked the town of Kislyar and took 2,000 hostages in a hospital and nearby homes.

In 2005, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip elected Mahmoud Abbas as the new president. He took over the late Yasser Arafat.

The world changed when Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced the iPhone in 2007.

In 2007, Venezuela’s share price fell by nearly 19%, the largest ever, and the currency lost almost one-third of its value after President Hugo Chavez promised to nationalize.

In 2011, the Boeing 727, which carried 105 people, crashed shortly before it was scheduled to land in northwestern Iran. Officials said there were 50 survivors.

In 2014, as part of an agreement to end the political impasse, Tunisia’s Prime Minister Ali Laarayedh resigned to have the interim government oversee the next election. Industry Minister Mehdi Jomaa has been appointed acting prime minister.

In 2021, an Indonesian plane carrying 62 people crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, killing everyone on board.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/2022/01/09/On-This-Day-Steve-Jobs-unveils-first-iPhone/5961641689510/

