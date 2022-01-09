Realme’s 2022 plans are:





Realme recently launched the Realme GT 2 Series, which includes the Realme GT 2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most “premium flagship”. Launch is limited to China and Global has not yet shared global availability details. As a roadmap for other products. However, Realme India and European CEO Madhav Sheth have revealed plans for the 2022 company and other details. In a conversation with the Android Authority, Sheth revealed that the Realme GT2 series will be launched “soon” globally. Smartphones will also appear in the European market. He also confirmed that India will be included in the wider release.

The company also announced plans to expand its tablet portfolio “at various other price points.” Last year, Realme’s first tablet, the Realme Pad, went on sale from around Rs 15,000. A new Realme laptop may also be available this year. Recently, with the launch of a second laptop, Realme Book Enhanced, the company announced the launch of a device with a 12th generation Intel CPU, but is the new laptop an updated version of the original Realme Book or a new device? Is unknown. completely.

Realme has promised a smartphone OS update for two years for quite some time. This falls short of brands that offer OS update cycles, such as Apple, Vivo, and HMD Global-backed Nokia Mobiles. Sheth told the publication that the company has no plans to change it and that Realme phones will be patched for three years.

Finally, Sheth also confirmed plans for the US market, where most Chinese phone brands are struggling to make an impression. There are multiple reasons for this, but brands such as OnePlus and TCL are gradually entering the country. The chiefs of Realme India and Europe have confirmed that the company wants to enter the United States. However, the phone is not yet for sale. Realme is said to introduce AIoT products such as TVs, watches, earphones and even vacuum cleaner robots.

