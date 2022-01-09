AirPods Pro 2 will be available later this year as suppliers are reportedly preparing to ship





The second-generation AirPods Pro is widely expected to be available later this year. In preparation for launch, Apple’s suppliers are preparing to ship the new high-end AirPods, according to a new report from DigiTimes.

The new second-generation AirPods Pro is widely expected to have new designs, improved audio, and the ability to play Apple Music’s lossless audio. The new AirPods Pro will be available this year, especially in the second half of 2022. Prior to the release, according to today’s report, suppliers are preparing to ship new wireless earphones.

The latest information about the new AirPods Pro comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He recently reported that it has a redesigned charging case that can emit audible noise for use with FindMy. With the Find My integration, only the AirPods themselves make a sound when the user pings. The new AirPods Pro has a speaker in the case, which makes it noisier and easier to find.

MacRumors had previously received a photo depicting a tipster claiming to be the case for the next “AirPods Pro.” These pictures show the speaker holes in the case itself and the installation of possible accessories. MacRumors cannot verify the accuracy of the image, but it is consistent with the new information shared by the trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In addition to the new case, the new AirPods Pro also supports playback of lossless “Apple Music” audio. Due to Bluetooth bandwidth limitations, none of Apple’s existing AirPods models can play lossless audio from Apple Music. In a recent interview, company executives acknowledged that Bluetooth limitations are hampering the potential of the AirPods experience, and said the team wants “more bandwidth” than Bluetooth alone can offer.

Be sure to check out our comprehensive guide to catch up with everything you expect from a second-generation AirPods Pro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/01/07/airpods-pro-2-later-this-year-prepare-shipments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

