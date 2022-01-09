CES 2022: Unusual technology and gadgets that attracted attention





Despite the marginal surge in Omicron cases, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas last week was able to directly deliver an excellent lineup of next-generation technologies and gadgets.

Here are some of the quirky and cool gadgets that can change the future direction of technology.

1. Sony Vision-S02 Electric SUV Concept

Sony has announced a follow-up to the electric vehicle it announced at the same event two years ago. A 7-seater SUV named Sony Vision-S 02 that uses the same EV / cloud platform as the prototype (Vision-S 01).

The Vision-S 02 SUV is 4.9m long, 1.9m wide and 1.6m high. With these dimensions, its size is comparable to the size of the Tesla Model Y.

It is filled with sensors on the outside and inside. It has a CMOS imager and LiDAR sensor to assist the driver and help it run autonomously.

2. Asus ZenBook heralds the era of foldable laptops

At CES 2022, ASUS unveiled the first foldable laptop-tablet hybrid called the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED.

The device features a 17-inch foldable OLED display. Folds in half to become a 12.5 inch clamshell laptop with an on-screen keyboard in the lower half. Alternatively, you can connect an external physical keyboard to the device.

The ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold OLED features a 12th generation Alder Lake Intel Core i7-1250U processor and 16GB of RAM.

It supports Wi-Fi 6E and has a Wi-Fi stabilizer to ensure a secure connection.

3. Intel 5.5Ghz compatible 12th generation CPU

Intel has announced a new 12th generation desktop CPU that can be boosted to 5.5GHz with a single core right out of the box.

During the announcement, Intel demonstrated a configuration running Hitman 3, and the CPU maintained a stable 5.2GHz clock speed across all eight performance cores. Of course, like the standard Core i9-12900K, it also has a set of eight power-efficient E-cores.

Initially, the CPU will only be available to OEMs and will be available to end users later.

4. Samsung’s portable screen “Freestyle”

Samsung announced the launch of its all-new portable screen and entertainment device, Freestyle, at CES 2022.

Freestyle offers unique technology and flexibility to provide optimal viewing and entertainment for customers who want to take their video and audio content with them wherever they go.

For Gen Z and Millennials, Freestyle combines projectors, smart speakers, and ambient lighting devices into one lightweight, portable device.

In terms of portability, unlike traditional box projectors, the device’s versatile cradle allows it to rotate up to 180 degrees, requiring users to have a separate screen for tables, floors, walls, and even ceilings. You can view high quality video without having to. ..

5. BMW turns your car into a private cinema lounge

BMW Group, a leading German luxury car maker, has previewed an in-vehicle entertainment system for future models.

“My Mode Theater” transforms the back of the interior into a private cinema lounge with surround sound and a 5G connection with a 32: 9 panoramic display.

It offers a 31-inch display, 5G connectivity, 8K resolution, surround sound, and a personalized streaming program.

The large screen with smart TV capabilities extends from the headliner on demand with sophisticated rotational movements on the two side joint rails.

The screen of the BMW Theater can be controlled by touch operation or by using the touchpad built into the rear door.

6. Hyundai will showcase robots for the future of “metamobility”

Hyundai Motor Co., a car maker, shared a vision to explore the use of robotics in both the real world and the Metaverse.

To support the future vision of robotics and mobility, the company unveiled a new concept of “metamobility” and pioneered the connection between smart devices and the metaverse that extends the role of mobility to virtual reality (VR).

“The idea behind metamobility is that space, time, and distance are all irrelevant. Connecting a robot to the Metaverse gives us the freedom to move between both real and virtual reality. “Masu,” the company said.

Hyundai also shared a vision of how robots act as a medium between the real world and virtual space.

(Only the headings and images in this report may have been recreated by Business Standard staff. The rest of the content is automatically generated from the syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/technology/ces-2022-some-offbeat-tech-gadgets-that-made-headlines-122010900090_1.html

