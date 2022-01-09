UK Data Watchdog Calls for Discussion with Meta on Child Protection Concerns | Meta





The UK’s Data Watchdog is asking Mark Zuckerbergs Meta for parental controls for the popular virtual reality headset. This is because the campaigner warned that they could violate the online child safety code.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said it plans to discuss more with Facebook and Instagram owners about the 300 Oculus Quest 2 device, a popular Christmas gift. However, child safety experts say that headsets do not have parental controls, which allows parents to block content that could be harmful to their children, exposing young users to the threat of abuse on the platform. Is warned.

A study by the campaign group Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has flagged multiple cases of abuse in VRChat, the best-selling social app for Oculus users. Examples of men under the age of 18 harassed by VRChat include the digitally represented young man avatars used by people on virtual reality platforms, followed by two breathing men and a man under the age of 18. Is joking that he is a convicted sex offender.

The ICO said it would contact Meta about the device’s compliance with age-appropriate design codes (also known as children’s codes). It states that the main consideration of online services that a child may access is in the child’s best interests. 18 years old or younger.

According to an ICO spokeswoman, online services and products that use personal data and may be accessed by children must comply with the standards of the Children’s Code.

We will discuss further with Meta about child privacy and data protection through a design approach to Oculus products and virtual reality services. Parents and children who are concerned about how the data is processed can complain to us at the ICO.

This code focuses on preventing websites and apps from misusing children’s data and also applies to connected devices, but does not regulate content. Code violations can be punished by fines of up to 17.5 million, or 4% of a company’s global sales. That’s 8 billion for Meta, but formal warnings and disciplinary action are possible.

Beevan Kidron of Cross Bench Pier, a kid’s code architect, said Meta could be challenged under some aspects of the code. For example, a user must be at least 13 years old to use an Oculus headset, and a Facebook account must be at least 13 years old. To manipulate this, Meta may violate the code rules that require you to verify the age of the user. Both age requirements and VRChat over the age of 13 face similar issues.

Concerns about the Oculus VR headset show why design safety should be seen as a new standard in technology, Kidron said. Children using VR headsets such as Oculus can simply check the box that declares they meet the minimum age requirement for chat rooms and other features known to be risky. You can access it. This is an inadequate barrier to the use of minors in services known to include child abuse, harassment, racism and pornography.

Andy Burrows, Head of Child Safety Online Policy at NSPCC, said there are substantive questions about whether Meta complies with child law. Immersive virtual environments increase the risk of children being harmed in a variety of ways. Its clear Meta does not develop Oculus headsets in a way that is exactly in line with the design safety approach.

Burroughs added that the CCDH study raised concerns about Metaverse’s Zuckerbergs project, a collective term for the immersive VR world where people interact socially and professionally.

If this is the beginning of Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse, he hasn’t promised to build it safely from the beginning, suggesting that the coveted lesson hasn’t been learned yet. Burroughs said.

CCDH said it found more than 100 potential Metas policy violations in VRChat in 12 hours, and said Meta ignored even the need to incorporate minimal protection into the Metaverse program. Imran Ahmed, CEO of CCDH, has the right to ask anyone with a conscience how to invite people to a new platform without the real confidence that they are safe.

A Meta spokeswoman said the company is confident that the Oculus headset meets the requirements for a children’s code. A spokeswoman said he promised to fulfill his code-based obligations and provide young people with an age-appropriate experience, and Oculus’ Terms of Service allows users under the age of 13 to create accounts and use devices. He added that he did not allow him to do so.

A spokeswoman has promised that Meta will also be responsible for building the Metaverse, and has already launched a $ 50 million (37 million) investment program to ensure that the concept addresses regulatory and legal concerns. He announced that he is distributing funds to organizations and academic institutions such as Seoul National University and women. Immersive tech.

VRChat is asked to comment.

