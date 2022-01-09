No. 25 Texas Tech defeats No. 6 Kansas 75-67





No. 25 Texas Tech’s defensive efforts have been unwavering. This means Red Raiders can irritate and defeat the team even if they lose the top two scorers.

Bryson Williams scored 22 points, Clarence Nadolny scored a career record of 17, and the short-handed Red Raiders surpassed sixth-placed Kansas 75-67 on Saturday.

“It’s always good to beat the top 10 teams, especially on the home floor,” Williams said. “That’s very good for our team.”

Texas Tech (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) never dragged in the second half. Ochaiagbazi’s three pointers with 1:12 left reduced Kansas’s deficit to four points, but Williams made two free shots and the Hawks didn’t score again.

Texas Tech’s Daniel Batcho (4) dunked the ball in the first half of the NCAA College Basketball match against Kansas on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo / Brad Tollefson)

“I thought I was poor right after the jump,” said Kansas coach Bill Self. “I don’t think I played as competitively as 40 minutes, even with good belongings.” “Obviously, we weren’t really, really, really prepared to compete with the hard-working team.”

Agbaji finished with 24 points, including six 3-pointers from Kansas (12-2, 1-1), scoring eight consecutive wins. Jalen Wilson has added 20 points.

Three days after playing with seven players after losing 51-47 at 11 Iowa State University, the Red Raiders regained another player. However, they did not yet have top scorers Terence Shannon (14.3 ppg) and Kevin McCuller (13.5 ppg). Shannon missed five games in a row due to prolonged back pain, and McCullough was actually injured earlier this week.

Wilson scored the first 7 points of the J-Hawks match and the last 6 points before the half-time, the latter exceeding a span of more than 7 minutes.

“We didn’t really show up,” Agbaji said. “It’s not really an attacker. They were an aggressive attacker, pointing out what we were doing defensively. We were one step behind.”

Wilson’s layup, with 7:16 left in the first half, gave Kansas the final lead 21-19, and his jumper with 5:57 left before Jay Hawks missed the last seven shots before halftime. Concludes the game at 23.

With Williams’ free throw, Tech went ahead and Nadolny stole from Agbazi and became a layup for Davion Warren.

“We know we need to take care of our business on the defensive side of the floor,” Williams assists. “Because it wins the game.”

Big picture

Kansas: Agbaji picked up his fourth foul at 13:05, but managed to play 35 minutes. Christian Brown scored 10 points, 8 of which occurred with a 1:12 delay, including Steele and Breakaway Dunk.

Texas Tech: Another strong defense effort by the Red Raiders to keep Kansas in the season-low points, one of the lowest shooting rates at 44.7% (21 of 47). “We started playing small balls, but there weren’t many guards to play,” said Mark Adams, coach of the Red Raiders. “Our big had to make up for the difference and protect their guards and their little players.” … Marcus Santos Silva after Agbazi rolled a 3 with 14:44 left. When changing 3-point play to 51-37, the Red Raiders took the biggest lead 9-0.

Paint power

Texas Tech emphasized Kansas 44-18 with paint that Wilson described as “terrible.”

“We need to focus on defense, such as in our length and speed, but that should never happen …. especially because we play again with our meetings and everyone, we have a goal. “There is,” he added.

The J Hawks also outbound at 33-24.

Number game

Texas Tech was the first ranked opponent in Kansas this year. This was the fifth straight road loss when the Hawks played the top 25 teams. This is the longest consecutive record in 19 seasons of self.

Meaning of pole

Kansas are likely to stay in the top 10, and Texas Tech could rise in the vote by defeating the J-Hawks after a strong effort against the cyclone.

next

Kansas: Play against 11th Iowa State University on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech: Fight the top 11 teams three times in a row at No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday night.

