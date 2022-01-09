Google launches Ripple and brings its little radar technology to more devices and cars





Google has taken the opportunity of CES 2022 to launch Ripple, an open standard protocol for introducing radar capabilities to consumer devices. Companies such as Ford, Texas Instruments, and blood sensor maker Blumio are already participating.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the organizer of CES, is hosting Ripple for the foreseeable future with the goal of “achieving hardware-software interoperability and accelerating the growth of general-purpose consumer radar applications.” I am.

As 9to5Google points out, this initiative is Google’s Advanced Technology & Projects (ATAP), which was previously responsible for Project Soli (Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, a small radar technology built into the 2nd generation Nest Hub). Born from a group.

Spillover effect

These Google gadgets have shown some of the uses of radar components. For example, it can detect hand gestures on the phone or monitor sleep movements without the need for wearables. However, even within Google’s hardware device family, this technology has not been widely adopted.

Ripple should make it easier for other manufacturers and software developers to get involved, and semiconductor manufacturers Infineon and NXP are also signing up for this project. How long does it take for a new device to appear as a result of Ripple?

“Ripple unleashes beneficial innovations that benefit everyone,” said Ivan Poupyrev, Engineering and Technology Project Leader at Google ATAP. “General-purpose radar is an important emerging technology for solving important use cases in a way that respects privacy.”

Analysis: Radar is more convenient than you think

If you’ve used a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you’ll find that the motion-sensing radar modules it contains are very useful not only for recognizing gestures, but also for detecting when the device is moving. When trying to pick up (for example, reaching out to turn off the alarm may make the alarm quieter).

Google didn’t have the same features on their Pixel 5 or Pixel 6 phones, but they said they were still investing in technology in the long run. Radar-based sensing has become the latest Nest Hub, allowing you to monitor your sleep from the side of your bed.

The Ripple team proposes potential applications such as non-invasive wellness monitoring, building occupancy detection, human activity recognition (everything from motion tracking to fall detection), and touchless gesture control. As The Verge points out, in-car driver assist technology is also possible.

Most of these features can be provided by cameras and other types of sensors, but miniaturized radar has advantages in speed and accuracy that other approaches cannot. Radar components are currently being developed on a one-off, bespoke basis that Ripple is aiming to change.

