The impact of the metaverse on mental health: is it trivial or annoying?





Future of Everything covers innovations and technologies that transform the way we live, work and play with monthly issues related to transportation, health, education and more. This month is well-being

Is Metaverse good or bad news for our mental health? Silicon Valley focuses on creating an immersive virtual world where Avatar shop, socialize, and work, and psychologists and other professionals say it’s our well-being. We are considering how it will affect us.

Technology companies such as Nvidia Corp., Epic Games Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook) are rushing to create their own world or the digital bricks they need to make it possible. increase. Their vision hasn’t materialized yet, but it’s a more sophisticated computer-generated world of Second Life, with technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality, incorporating elements of gaming, remote work, and social media. It may look like a version. For example, a user wearing a headset can attend a concert, attend a meeting, or take a class trip to Rome.

Some tech and mental health professionals fear that all new technologies, from radio to television to video games, will free users from reality, isolate them, and make them violent. Some people say that. They say that these concerns are largely unfounded and point to studies showing that genetics, socioeconomic status, and other factors further affect people’s well-being. According to them, the Metaverse makes no difference, and it’s only a matter of time before it integrates seamlessly into our lives. However, some argue that the Metaverse is so revolutionary that it can change the structure of society and have a profound impact on mental health.

Challenge to the perfect world

What no one is studying is the type of long-term impact on people who spend their time in a world where everything is perfect. Looking at social media platforms, there are people who are struggling in their daily lives and they are comparing themselves to others. But at least on social media, it has to match the people you are in the world. In VR, that constraint is lost. Metaverse is less capable of creating accurate versions of itself than social media platforms, and is biased towards good-looking and idealized avatars. The challenge is when people spend a lot of time there and everyone is in a perfect, beautiful and ideal world. How does that downstream affect your self-esteem? No one knows the answer.

Jeremy Bayrenson, Founding Director of Stanford University Virtual Human Interaction Lab

The potential positives of screen time are to share your thoughts

What do you think Metaverse means to you? Join the conversation below.

The comprehensive premise is that everything is inevitably sucked into the virtual world and you want to spend more time there than in the offline world. I don’t think it’s a matter of course, but tech companies still have a thoughtful and ethical approach to developing Metaverse technology, rather than trying to develop what now looks like a great way to interact digitally. It is important to take. What I think we often get lost in stories about screens and digital technology is that they can be a huge force in maintaining our connections. Of course, there are serious questions asking how it doesn’t work and how harmful interactions and content proliferate. But you shouldn’t focus on the negative. Otherwise, you will miss a tremendous opportunity.

Peter Echels, Professor of Psychology and Science Communication, Bath Spa University

Everyone is arguing about the Metaverse. But what does this future digital world look like? Joanna Stern of the WSJ checked in at the hotel and wore a VR headset that day. She went to a work meeting, hung out with her new Avatar friend, and attended a virtual show.Photo Illustration: The context of the Tammyrian / Wall Street Journal is important

There are some basic components of well-established mental health, including positive relationships, social support, healthy sleep, and physical activity. When looking at technology, whether new or established, the problem is not asking how much time people are spending on it, but rather to help people promote their mental health goals. Is how you are using. Do you want to suppress it? Young people who find an online context that could be LGBT and can feel a sense of social support predict that it will benefit their mental health. On the other hand, if the use of Metaverse technology replaces non-online behaviors that support healthy and mental health, such as proper exercise, involvement in real-life relationships, healthy sleep, and time spent in the natural environment. They can be harmful. [These technologies are] We intend to accelerate the good and potentially harmful things about social connections.

Nick Allen, Professor of Clinical Psychology, University of Oregon

Are the kids okay?

We have seen young people adopt new technologies early on and enthusiastically.Many effects [of the metaverse] As adults, as tech developers, policy makers and educators, we depend on how much attention we have to the scaffolding that promotes positive growth for young people in the ways we know. The problem I’ve encountered so far is that these platforms aren’t designed with safety in mind or for development purposes only. I think the same can be said for the Metaverse. One of the biggest things we see is not that the technology itself is harmful, but the anxiety and conflict that arises in the family as people perceive it as harmful. The faster all this progresses, the greater the anxiety among parents. It should be noted that these new settings make up the majority of young users in order to reduce conflict and anxiety.

Candice Odgers, Professor of Psychology, University of California, Irvine

The danger of preferring virtual life

When it comes to research there, generally speaking, the Internet is not an isolated place. Whether it’s social networking or playing online games, the activities we do on the Internet are very sociable, even if you don’t interact directly with others. I don’t think this is different in the Metaverse. But I’m worried about the imbalance. Due to the accommodation they offer, you may become fond of engaging in virtual space. As an avatar, I’m tall and thin, and I can do whatever I want. And if we begin to like virtual life, it can adversely affect our ability to engage in non-virtual life, such as self-confidence, attribution, and social anxiety.

Rachel Cowart, Research Director of TakeThis, a non-profit organization focused on the mental health of the video game community.

The interview was summarized and edited.

