Google Pay down?Some users have reported UPI payment issues on Twitter





The Unified Payment Interface (UPI), an instant payment gateway owned and operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), was unavailable for more than an hour.

Reported that the UPI server went down, several users accessed social media, the UPI server went down, and transactions could not be executed using digital wallets or online payment services such as Google Pay, Phone Pe, Paytm. Did.

Some users were wondering if there was really a problem with UPI, or just a problem on their part.

Some users have posted screenshots of failed UPI transactions on social media. One such user, named Arshad, said he was trying to pay for several hours via Google Pay, but couldn’t.

Google Pay users are complaining that the UPI service has been down for more than two hours. Another user named Amar reported at 1:13 pm that he was unable to receive payments through Google Pay through his Twitter account.

Google Pay via an official Twitter account responded by asking him to fix the specific problem he was facing.

However, the same user replied that the problem was not resolved after 4 hours or more.

Another Twitter user, Nakul Agarwal, recently reported the same issue at 3:02 pm. Google Pay responded around 5:10 pm and asked basically the same thing. The specific problem or error message the user is facing.

Please note that Google Pay reminds users not to disclose personal information on social media when reporting issues.

From these answers, it seems that Google Pay has not yet been able to narrow down or identify the issues that are plagued by multiple users.

According to recently released data, in December 2021, UPI recorded a transaction of Rs 45.6 billion, valuing the total amount in Rs. 8.26 Lakh Cr (about $ 111.2 billion). In addition, UPI transactions have created transactions worth more than Rs. From January 2021 to December 2021, 73 Lakh Cr (approximately $ 970 billion) increased by more than 110% year-on-year compared to the 2020 calendar year.

In December 2021, PhonePe led a UPI transaction with Rs. Transaction of 394,000 rupees. Google Pay maintained the second spot in total Rs transactions. 3.03 Rakukurore trading. Paytm came in third in Rs-equivalent transactions. 88,094 Chlore). Amazon Pay ranked fourth in 6,641Cr transactions, and its latest entrant, WhatsApp Pay, ranked fifth in 188Cr transactions.

The data show that PhonePe and Google Pay far outperform their competitors in India’s digital payments industry. Paytm, which once enjoyed the advantages of the starting lineup, is now one-third far away. Amazon Pay and WhatsApp Pay are far from the three giants of digital payments in India.

