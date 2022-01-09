The best technology of CES2022





Another year, another CES is nearing its end. But this year everything was a little creepy.

The famous crowded Consumer Electronics Show returned to Las Vegas in 2022, hoping to reunite tech enthusiasts in a shoulder-to-shoulder showroom for face-to-face demonstrations and keynotes. Alas, with the ongoing pandemic and the latest Omicron surge, many publications and businesses have opted to stay at home and virtually align.

The resulting hybrid event featured many empty showroom floors. But don’t worry! Tech companies still had a lot to show off to the audience, virtually and directly. From new telecommuting gadgets to giant robot overlords, here’s the best of all that happened at CES2022.

Pandemic Life Tech

It gives the atmosphere of a major science fiction movie. Credit: Razer

As the pandemic intensifies, so does the technology of the pandemic era.

Omicron makes many consider the quality of everyday masks, but if you need a mask that provides both protection and partying, Razer will cover it.

After presenting a concept called Project Hazel at CES 2021, the company debuted the base model and Pro version of the Zephyr mask this year. The mask features a bidirectional air filter and fan, as well as colorful lights that can be customized via a connected app and sound amplifier. You get Covid’s safety and rave reviews for your face. What should I not love?

Now my colleague can see my entire house. Credit: la Vitre

Also, for those who want to spice up their telecommuting setup, la Vitre recommends that you completely eliminate the privacy of your home. It’s a full-screen video portal to connect with colleagues because zooming alone isn’t enough. Knocking on the screen like an office door allows a colleague to step into view and answer the phone.

What is the worst part? Blurred for privacy if needed, but always on. Who needs a balance between work and life anyway? !!

Self-care upgrade

This may be the secret to never going to the salon again. Credit: L’Oreal

Despite, or perhaps due to, various world disasters, many technologies in CES2022 have shown how to actually treat themselves.

L’Oréal has launched Colorsonic, a household hair dye wand that promises to color hair as seamlessly as brushing hair on the part of everyday people.

Admit it, it has the perfect bath temperature every time it sounds a little nice. Credit: Kohler

On the ultra-rich side of things, Kohler debuted the Perfect Fill Drain Kit System. This promises to preset the temperature and depth of the bath to the perfect soak each time. You can also start bathing with the voice command of the caller app. All prices are $ 2,700 (plus the cost of the caller tub and spout).

Who needs headphones?

This somehow delivers the sound only to your ears. Credit: Noveto

Headphones are constantly being updated by all audio brands, but what if you could have a private listening experience with headphones without actually wearing anything?

Noveto debuted this “soundbar” at CES called N1. This will probably send ultrasound through the air and place it close to your ears without disturbing nearby people. It also has face tracking technology to synchronize with any movement you make, and to be honest it all sounds too good to be true. We are planning to make our debut later this year, so we will continue to pay attention to it.

Car Tech

There is no handle or responsibility.Credit: Cadillac

CES is consistently filled with new car ideas and accessories, but there are certainly some that are more exciting than others.

Cadillac has added the InnerSpace concept, a luxury two-seater electric vehicle without a steering wheel, to its self-driving car lineup on an unrealistic yet very cool side. A really unthinkable car, just an atmosphere.

Smooth and modern. Credit: Nextbase

Nextbase has also released iQ if you need a car gadget that you can actually use with your existing less cool cars. It’s a dash camera with three cameras and accident tracking technology, packed into a aesthetically pleasing body.

Robot hijacking

Don’t think about being crushed during the massage. Credits: Massage Robotics

Everyone knows that the robot revolution is imminent, but I didn’t think it would be so relaxing.

Massage Robotics launched its flagship bot at CES, which happens to be a giant 7-foot-high bot with two arms for massaging a knot. It can understand verbal commands, communicate data with neural networks, and can only perform $ 310,000 at a much more affordable price than a regular old human massage.

The future of agriculture

No driver required. Credit: John Deere

If you’ve always dreamed of running away and becoming a farmer, but were afraid of not being able to drive a tractor, don’t worry anymore.

John Deere debuted its updated autonomous tractor, which can definitely drive itself. There are six sets of stereo cameras for detecting 360-degree obstacles, and a deep neural network is used to determine their movement. If you still can’t trust the self-driving tractor, you can also monitor it over the phone and access live video, images, data and indicators to adjust factors such as speed and depth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/best-of-ces-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos