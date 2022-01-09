It’s been 15 years since Steve Jobs announced the original iPhone.





Today is January 9th. In short, it’s been 15 years since Apple CEO Steve Jobs took the stage at Macworld Expo in San Francisco, California, to introduce the iPhone, the world-changing device, to the world for the first time.

The original iPhone was a small one with a 3.5-inch LCD display, an old-fashioned home button, a thick chassis, a huge bezel, a Samsung processor, and a 2-megapixel camera, but it’s still different. rice field. The market at that time.

Smartphones at the time relied on limited display space, hardware-based keyboards, and styles for screen operations, but the iPhone had a limited number of physical buttons, so instead, It relied on a more intimate and interactive multi-touch display. ..

Jobs described the iPhone as a combination of three innovative products: an iPod with touch controls, a phone, and a breakthrough Internet communication device. “Today, Apple intends to reinvent the phone,” Jobs famously said, and he couldn’t be right anymore.

Since 2007, Apple has led the design of mobile phones, defining essential features for smartphones and encouraging other manufacturers to follow in their footsteps. Features such as Touch ID, Face ID, sleek design, and incredible camera technology have kept Apple competitive, as have other improvements over the years. Earlier this week, we focused on 15 changes Apple has made since the introduction of the original iPhone.

No other smartphone maker can match the tight integration of Apple’s hardware and software, or its unrivaled chip design. That’s why iPhone continues to be the choice of millions of people around the world.

In January 2021, Apple had more than a billion active iPhones worldwide, a staggering number, and with the success of the iPhone, Apple is the world’s first to exceed a $ 3 trillion rating. I became a company.

Each year, Apple can excite us with product iterations 15 years ago. The iPhone 14 has promising updates, including Apple’s first notchless design with a hole-punch display that provides more available screen space.

We also expect innovative safety features such as improved A16 performance, 5G improvements, and satellite support for car accident detection and emergency reporting when cellular signals are unavailable.

Apple is also exploring a future beyond the iPhone, preparing for a day when smartphones can become obsolete. The first AR / VR headset could be announced in 2022, which is bulky, expensive, and focused on the VR experience, but Apple will need some kind of head-worn wearable. You can expect to repeatedly improve your headset experience. ..

When Apple’s iPhone 30th Anniversary begins, we don’t know what the iPhone will look like, but MacRumors will tell you all about it. What do you think Apple is preparing for the distant future? Please let us know in the comments.

