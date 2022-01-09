High Tech and High Five: The Role of Technology and Empathy in Promoting Health Inequalities





Maine currently has the population of the oldest state in the United States. For Maine Health, the state’s largest integrative medicine system, this poses unique challenges. As healthcare evolves, how do you ensure that everyone has access to the right resources? How are you working towards a better patient experience that leaves no one behind?

The simple answer is technology. But after hosting an event on modernizing the health care experience, the long answer I wanted to write is to use technology thoughtfully and empathically.

What is health inequalities?

In healthcare, fairness means serving people logistically, clinically, emotionally, and financially, regardless of who they are.

Many underserved patient populations delay or avoid care due to distrust of the system. Recently, distrust has been found to affect Covid-19 vaccination rates across the country. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that blacks and Latinos are less likely to be vaccinated than people of other races or ethnic minority groups. To make matters worse, blacks and Latins are more likely to get seriously ill and die of Covid-19.

Socio-economic status, location, gender, race, religion, ethnicity, age, or sexual orientation should not be the reason why patients do not receive the care they need when they need it. The goal is for providers and payers to empathize with poorly serviced people and develop solutions that reflect their priorities.

That’s where technology comes in. When implemented in the right way, healthcare organizations can adjust the patient’s experience on an astonishing scale. For example, in Maine, patients with access to the latest technology are very happy with telemedicine and other virtual services. But in rural states, the key is to increase access to people who don’t have it. In such cases, it was important to find a good partner for Maine Health. For example, the National Digital Equity Centers Maine Digital Inclusion Initiative extends free or low-cost digital literacy services to underserved people by helping them acquire technologies that help improve financial stability and health. , Promoting the inclusion of residents.

Use health care technology wisely

Looking to the future, I saw some promising signs. Take advantage of the surge in telemedicine during the pandemic, not only for medical care but also for mental health services. By April 2020, the use of virtual care for visits and outpatient treatment was a staggering 78-fold increase over February 2020. Since its dramatic surge, the use of virtual care has been stable at 38 times the level before the pandemic.

Telemedicine provides a bridge to care that was previously impossible. A major step in innovation to improve accessibility and affordability across health care is to eliminate the need for patients to go to the healthcare provider’s office, secure childcare, and unpaid work lost due to promises. Helps eliminate the need to fight time.

Promoting fairness begins with making a great first impression with a digital front door. From booking appointments to paying invoices, it is imperative that people feel treated with dignity and respect throughout the patient’s journey.

The tactical ways to achieve that are:

Ensures ease of use. Technology needs to provide an intuitive and convenient digital experience. This also means optimizing the patient experience for high performance (and ease of use) on mobile devices. This allows people to access the service anytime, anywhere. Enable language integration. Digital tools cannot be created specifically for native English speakers. All communications, including bookings, reminders, and online payments, must be accessible to people with limited (or no) English. Bilingual translations from English to Spanish are a good starting point. Multilingual? Even better. We provide support for people with disabilities. Does your digital experience support patients with visual or hearing impairments? The patient population is usually a good representation of the general population. Given that one in four adults in the United States lives with a disability, it is important to have access to digital products in order to provide a positive and helpful user experience. For example, you can describe a user with color blindness or visual impairment by choosing a color that is easier to identify. Also, exceeding the minimum contrast ratio and size requirements makes the text easier to read.

How people bring technology to life

For clarity, technology never replaces human interactions in healthcare. Technology is as good as the people and processes behind it.

Digital solutions are often the foundation for improving the prestigious patient experience and patient engagement, not the complete solution. For example, the Maine Medical Center’s Patient Experience Program, the flagship hospital of Maine Healths, empathizes with all employees and professionals to promote an environment in which patients and their families are fully involved and able to take ownership of them. We have adopted tactics such as. health.

What works for one patient can leave confusion and frustration for another. That’s why it’s important to combine technical solutions with high-five relationships as we all work towards greater equity.

This is especially true when it comes to financial experience. Payment equivalence is mandatory. There shouldn’t be a two-tier system of medical costs, and there shouldn’t be a one-size-fits-all approach. Forget confusing paper statements, inflexible payment options, and aggressive recovery tactics. It provides brief pricing and options both before and after your visit. And don’t forget to be kind, regardless of the message. Approach billing communication as if you were going out to family or close friends.

Ultimately, if technology becomes a barrier at some point during the patient’s movement, (human) assistance should not be more than telephone contact. Implementing new tools can be a step-by-step process. Make sure you have enough staff on your phone line and call center to handle these incoming calls and ideally hire staff with bilingual capabilities. Aim to reduce latency to avoid frustration so that everyone feels supported.

Conclusion

With the right combination of high-tech and high-touch options, we have reached a sweet spot to improve fairness and accessibility, patient involvement, health outcomes, loyalty, and profitability. Careful implementation of technology can transform a broken healthcare system and provide a fair and positive experience for all patients, no matter who they are.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medcitynews.com/2022/01/high-tech-high-touch-the-role-of-technology-and-empathy-in-advancing-health-equity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos