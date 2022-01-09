UPI services, Google Pay, and Paytm users hit by “glitch” are affected





li> a.highlight, a.highlight {Background color: # fff147; Padding: 6px 9px; Margin left: -9px; Margin right: -9px; Color: # 000000;} .meganizr> li> .highlight_text {color: # fff147; font-weight: bold;}]]>

UPI service hit by glitch, Google Pay, Paytm face problems

NPCI said the confusion was due to “intermittent technical glitches” and the UPI service is now operational.

DH Web Desk, January 9, 2022, 17:33 was updated: January 9, 2022, 18:44

The Unified Payment Interface (UPI), developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) service, is reported to be down for more than an hour, so users of apps such as Google Pay and Paytm will not be able to make transactions.

NPCI said on Twitter that the turmoil was due to “intermittent technical glitches” and that the UPI service is currently operational. The settlement company also said, “We are closely monitoring the system.”

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to #UPI users due to intermittent technical defects. #UPI is currently up and running and is closely monitoring the system.

NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) January 9, 2022

Meanwhile, users accessed Twitter to flag glitches and said some couldn’t execute the transaction.

Details to follow …

Watch the latest DH video here:

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve the user experience. This includes content personalization and advertising. By continuing to use this site, you consent to the use of cookies and the revised privacy policy.

Details I agree with X.section-container {overflow: hidden ;. Position: Relative;} #infinite_articles> .section-container # page-title {margin-top: 40px;} #infinite_articles .next_story {background-color: # 0087a8; text-align: center; Color: #fff; Padding: 6px Margin-bottom: 10px; Position: Relative; Font size: 18px;} #infinite_articles .next_story: after {content: “”; Display block; Margin: Automatic; margin-bottom: 10px; Width: 0; Height: 0 border-left: 15px solid transparent; border-right: 15px solid transparent; border-top: 15px solid # 0087a8; padding-bottom: 10px; position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0;} #infinite_articles> .section -container .read_more_container {position: absolute; bottom: 0px; background:-moz-linear-gradient (top, rgba (255,255,255,0) 0%, rgba (255,255,255,0.86) 56%, rgba (255,255,255,1) 65% ); Background: -webkit-linear-gradient (top, rgba (255,255,255,0) 0%, rgba (255,255,255,0.86) 56%, rgba (255,255,255,1) 65%); Background: Linear gradation (down, rgba) (255,255,255,0) 0%, rgba (255,255,255,0.86) 56%, rgba (255,255,255,1) 65%); Filter: progid: DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient (startColorstr = “# 00ffffff”, endColorstr = “# ffffff” , GradientType = 0); Width: 100%; text-align: center; Padding: 50px;’} #infinite_articles> .section -container .read_full_article {background-color: # 000; border-radius: 2px; Padding: 8px 15px; Color: #fff; text-transform: Uppercase; Cursor: Pointer; Font size: 14px;} # main-wrapper>. section-container .nxt_stry_btn, # infinite_articles> .section-container .nxt_stry_btn {background-color: # 0087a8; Color: #ffff; Padding: 10px; text-transform: Uppercase; Font size: 14px; Text decoration: None; Margin: 20px; Position: Relative; text-align: Left; border-radius: 3px; Width: 185px;} .dynamic_articles {Position: Fixed; Bottom: 0; Width: 100%; Background color: #ffffff; z-index: 99999 ;} .node-type-article # city-container {display: none;} @media (max-width: 1279px) {. dynamic_articles, body.node-type-article # sidebar-second-wrapper {display: none! important;}} .dynamic_articles ul {border-top: 1px solid # 6ec6ff;} .dynamic_articles li {width: 20%; display: inline block; vertical alignment: center; border-right: 1px solid # 6ec6ff;} .dynamic_articles li : Hover {cursor: pointer;} .dynamic_articles li.active {Opacity: 1; Background color: # b0dbff; border-right: None;} .dynamic_articles li: last-child {border-right: none;} .dynamic_articles img {width: 80px; Height: 65px; Float: Left; Padding: 10px;} .dynamic_articles .dyn_art_title {padding: 5px 10px 0px; Color: # 000; Font size: 14px; Line height: 18px; Word break: Breakword; Font thickness: 600;} .dynamic_articles .arrow-right {border-top: 30px solidtransparent; border-bottom: 30px solid transparent; border-left: 35px solid # 0f99f3; Float: left; padding-right: 10px; Position: Relative;} .dynamic_articles li.active .arrow-right {Opacity: 1; border-left: 35px solid # 00609e;} .dynamic_articles .arrow-right span {position: absolute; Left: -28px; Above : -10px; Color: #fff; Font thickness: Bold; Font size: 19px;} # footer-wrapper {margin-bottom: 60px;} .node-type-article .sq-horoscope-bg {Height: 249px; Border: 2px solid # f5f5f5;} # footer-wrapper .share-wrapper {Left: 10px ;} @media (max-width: 1279px) {# article2 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container, # article3 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container, # article4 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container {display: none! important;} # article2 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.displayBlock, # article3 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.displayBlock, # article4 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.displayBlock {display: block! Important;} .st0-Scroll {Fill: None; Stroke: #FFFFFF; Stroke Width: 2;} .nxt_stry_btn .arrow {Position: Absolute; Top: -25px; Right: 5px; Width: 31px; Height: 50px; } .scroll-down-animate {-moz-animation: scroll-down-animate 3s infinite; -webkit-animation: scroll-down-animate 3s infinite; Animation: Scroll Down-Animation 3s infinite;} @keyframes scroll-down- animate {0%, 20%, 50%, 80%, 100% {-moz-transform: translateY (0); -ms-transform: translateY (0); -webkit-transform: translateY (0); (-1);} 40% {-moz-transform: translateY (-11px); -ms-transform: translateY (-11px); -webkit-transform: translateY (-11px); } 60% {-moz-transform: translateY (-15px); -ms-transform: translateY (-15px); -webkit-transform: translateY (-15px); (Max-width: 480px) {} .related_slider .slide-wrapper {width: 237px; Margin right: 2.5%; float: left;} @media (max-width: 780px) {. related_slider .slide-wrapper {width: 233px;}} .owl-nav span {padding: 3px 10px; font size: 40px;} .owl-prev {position: absolute; top: 49%; background color: rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.37)! important; Color: #ffffff! important; Left: -9px;} .owl-next {Position: Absolute; Top: 49%; Background color: rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.37)! important; Color: #ffffff! important; Right: -9px;} .owl-carousel .owl-stage-outer {width: 100%;} #infinite_articles> .section-container .read_full_article.expand-btn__link {Background: # 0087a8; Border: None; border -radius: 30px; Box Shadow: 0 4px 10px rgba (0,0,0,0.16); Display: Inline Block; Font Size: 17px; Font Weight: Bold; Line Height: 1.6; Margin: 0 Automatic Minimum width: 196px; Padding: 15px 30px; Position: Not set; Text decoration: None; Bottom: -120px; Color: #fff; Text decoration: None; text-transform: none; Padding-Left: 10px;}. aniHolder {float: right; margin top: -25px; margin left: 18px; margin right: 10px;} .chevron {position: absolute; width: 20px; height: 7px; opacity: 0; conversion: scale3d (0.5, 0.5, 0.5); Animation: Move 3 seconds of ease out infinitely. } .chevron: first-child {animation: move 3 seconds of ease out 1 second infinitely;} .chevron: nth-child (2) {animation: move 3 seconds of ease out 2 seconds infinitely;} .chevron: before, .chevron: after {content:”; Position: Absolute; Top: 0; Height: 100%; Width: 51%; Background: #fff;} .chevron: before {left: 0; Conversion : Skew (0deg, 30deg);} .chevron: after {right: 0; Width: 50%; Conversion: skew (0deg, -30deg);} @keyframes move {25% {opacity: 1;} 33% { Opaqueness: 1; Conversion: translateY (30px);} 67% {Opaqueness: 1; Conversion: translateY (40px);} 100% {Opaque: 0; Conversion: translateY (55px) scale3d (0.5, 0.5, 0.5) );}} @keyframes pulse {to {opacity: 1;}} #infinite_articles> .section-container .read_more_container {left: 0px;}]]> .section-container {overflow: unset! important;} .lhs_p2 {margin-bottom: 20px;}}]]>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/upi-service-hit-by-glitch-google-pay-paytm-users-affected-1069501.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos