Travel, Tourism, Hospitality Transport, Telecom Chief Discuss Post-Pandemic Plans at Expo





Expo 2020 Dubai’s January 9-16 Travel and Connectivity Week is an industry leader and innovator on digitization and connectivity as a universal human rights and force for good in a changing world. Convene policy makers.

Highlights include the Travel and Connectivity Week Business Forum, which opens January 11th at the Dubai Exhibition Center in 2020. Speakers at the hybrid event will include Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam and Andres Sutt, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology, Estonia.

Hamad Buamim, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The statement will also include Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), and Mohannad Samara, director of business development and strategic projects at Etisalat (UAE).

Sixth of the 10 Theme Weeks under the Expo 2020 People and Planets, Travel and Connectivity Program, the Covid-19 pandemic begins to overturn global travel and change the approach to connectivity in the 21st century. It’s been almost two years since I started.

Supported by the belief that connectivity is not only close to everyone, but also the foundation of a healthy and empowered society, this week is co-curated with Expo 2020 Premier Partners Emirates and Etisalat for global policymaking. Programming for key issues of people, businesses, and agents. Of change as well.

In Nexus, home to a program for people and planets where 10 Theme Week is an important pillar, from a three-hour innovation session entitled “Age of Disruption” (January 12), “Culture of Conversation: The clouds don’t belong to anyone “(January 15).

At the Women’s Pavilion, World Majuris on “Filling the Digital Gender Gap” (January 10) and the two-hour event “Super (S) Hero: Arab and Muslim Women Connect Stereotypes Using Media and Various events such as “How to crush” will also be held. ‘(January 13th)-TradeArabia News Service

