Google fired a major black AI scientist, but now she has set up her own company





Timnitgebull, an Ethiopian with an Eritrean heritage, was a leading artificial intelligence computer scientist until he was dismissed by Google. Recently, she launched a $ 3.7 million funded company from the MacArthur Foundation, Ford Foundation, Kapole Center, Open Society Foundations, and Rockefeller Foundation.

As the Washington Post reported, her company is an independent artificial intelligence research institute that encounters undue impact from AI structures, but is left behind by a society that lacks access to govern its development. Focus on the harmful consequences of technology for a group of people.

In 2020, Google gave up Gebru when it published an academic paper condemning the tech giant’s AI efforts on a large language model to help get answers to controversial search inquiries. rice field.

According to the post, Gebble established the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (DAIR) with the goal of “documenting harm and developing a vision for AI applications that could have a positive impact on the same group.” did.

We are @DAIRInstitute, a #AI research institute rooted in # BigTech’s extensive, unaffected, independent community. Founded by @timnit Gebru. https://t.co/t7UyaVfmVH

Decentralized AI Institute (@DAIRInstitute) December 2, 2021

“I’ve long been dissatisfied with the incentive structures we’re implementing and none of them seeming appropriate for the job I want to do,” Gebble said.

Gebru’s DAIR works with smaller, independent institutions such as the Data and Society, Algorithmic Justice League, and Data for Black Lives. She aims for DAIR to influence the AI ​​policies and practices of big tech companies like Google. Her expertise will be monumental in leading the responsibility for modifying AI applications, especially with facial recognition software that shows extreme prejudice against people of color.

In 2019, Gebru notified Google of a lack of non-English expertise in technology when detecting malicious online comments. She recalled that senior management rejected her proposal and claimed that international users had “sufficient expertise.”

Gebru seeks to support communities abused by reckless AI practices through DAIR through “experiments that use methods to reward, pay, and acknowledge research subjects.”

