Are Nofollow Links a Google ranking factor?





“No follow” is more than just a weird word used by SEO professionals to make it sound more mysterious. Nofollow is an HTML attribute that has existed for 14 years.

Google doesn’t crawl nofollowed links because the most basic nofollow is a hyperlink attribute that tells Google not to pass PageRank.

You can control the nofollowing of links on your site (links to external or internal pages) simply by adding the nofollow attribute.

If other sites link to you, but mark it up as unfollowed links, some unfollowed links are out of your control.

But is there any relationship between unfollowed links and rankings?

It turns out that there is a lot of confusion on this topic. Let’s go to the root of all that.

Claim: Nofollow links are a ranking factor

Is the nofollow link worth anything?

Nofollow links are more than just an attribute of glory. This was a way to show search engines to ignore spam and poor quality links.

Think of the nofollow link as armor to protect your site from dubious tactics.

The source code looks like this:

Anchor text

But do nofollow links really affect the rankings?

Evidence of Nofollow links as a ranking factor

Google introduced the nofollowlink attribute in 2005 to help website owners fight spam. When exchanging links, Google requested that you add the nofollowlink attribute to your site.

If you didn’t, and you were caught, Google may punish you for the link plan.

At that time, a nofollow link was introduced. The Nofollow tag tells search engines to ignore the destination URL.

Google can take manual action on you to avoid using the links below, but does that help your ranking?

In September 2019, Google’s Gary Illyes confirmed that these directives act as “hints.”

Focus on other parts: nofollow was a hint. Ugc and the sponsor are icing on top of the cake. This is one of the things you don’t have to do if you don’t want to do it. If you want to help us understand the web better, implement them. If you don’t want to, don’t.

— Gary Whale Science / Accounting Illyes (@methode) September 11, 2019

Google’s Danny Sullivan chimed to support Elise’s comments related to the nofollow link.

People may simply adopt these because they are specific to what they want to convey to use about these links. They don’t have to make nofollow all-purpose. You can also make it finer if you want …

— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) September 11, 2019

These statements are supported in Google’s nofollow announcement post stating:

“When nofollow was introduced, Google didn’t count links marked this way as signals to use in search algorithms. This is currently changing. All link attributes (sponsor, UGC) , And nofollow) are treated as hints about links to consider or exclude in the search.

Use these tips along with other signals as a way to better understand how to properly analyze and use links in your system. “

Most recently, on September 10, 2019, Google introduced two new attributes that support nofollow links. Sponsored links and UGC links.

These attributes were created to help Google understand the intent behind the link.

Sponsored links (rel = ”sponsored links) are used for promotions, advertisements, or sponsored links.

UGC links (rel = ”ugc”) are used by users who generate their own content that is not approved from an advertising perspective.

Can nofollow links hurt your site?

In a Google Search Central YouTube video on September 9, 2013, Matt Cutts shared that nofollow links do not adversely affect the site.

Katz said:

“No, usually nofollow links don’t hurt your site, so it’s a very quick answer in advance.”

Can I use the nofollow tag to control the index?

no.

Adding the nofollow tag attribute to your links doesn’t mean that Google won’t index or crawl your site.

The best way to maintain the crawl budget is to use other methods such as using the noindex attribute or disabling the robots.txt file.

No follow link as a ranking signal: our rating

Links tagged with nofollow are no longer ignored, but no ranking signal is passed.

It’s interesting that nofollow links don’t directly affect rankings, but it’s clear to see small tips that can help Google and search engines.

Reading between the lines, these “hints” that Google provides to Google means that you can tell Google not to follow the link, but the final decision is “in some cases” to Google.

After all, in most cases your ranking will not be affected.

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita / Search Engine Journal

All screenshots taken by the author, September 2021

