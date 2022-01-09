They arrest with the help of Google Street View, an Italian gangster who has deceived justice for 20 years.





Google’s street and satellite imagery services are heading for the same fame as Sauron’s eyes on The Lord of the Rings. Over the past few years, Google Earth and Street View have “hunted down” U.S. Army bombers and various pedestrian indiscretion, discovering sites, ground paintings, prison camps, and even the forgotten part of the Great Wall. Did. However, none of these discoveries can be compared in Pike with what he found in Galapaga, Spain. With their help, police were able to catch an Italian gangster who had fled for 20 years.

The story is told by La Repubblica every day and deserves the best page in Street View history. On one of his regular trips to photograph the city of Galapagar, a municipality north of Madrid, a Google car caught two men chatting outside the store. One of them was Giaocchino Gammino, a 61-year-old convicted murderer and one of Italy’s most sought after gangsters. Sicilian police tracked him to Spain and could even issue a European Arrest Warrant in 2014, but could not pinpoint exactly where the criminals were. Of course, until he saw the image on the Street View map.

Star Dish: Sicilian Dinner

The agent was surprised at the similarity between Gamino and one of the characters known as Manuel depicted in Galapaga, so he decided to pull a thread to find out more about him. Thanks to their investigation, they found that he had a store and he started working as a chef. They even found on Facebook a photo of him wearing a chef’s suit, with a characteristic scar on the left side of the cheek that the agent remembers. The restaurant menu and store menu he was associated with, named after him, had a Sicilian dinner, a dish that looked like a guide to his Italian past.

Authorities arrested Gamino on December 17th at the end of 2021 after 20 years had disappeared and he changed his identity and started a new life in Spain. However, details were not revealed until a few days ago. I’m not searching Google Maps all day to find fugitives. There have been many previous and long studies that led us to Spain. Franesco Lo Voi, a prosecutor at Palermo, tells the British newspaper The Guardian that we were heading in the right direction. He admits that Google Maps, in any case, helped confirm the investigation that police launched some time ago.

The operation surprised Gamino himself, also known as Manuel. I already had handcuffs, so the gang himself asked the agent how he got the handcuffs. How did they find me? I haven’t called my family for 10 years! The criminal snapped to an Italian agent at DIA (Anti-Mafia Investigation Bureau) who acted in collaboration with the Spanish police.

In Agrigento, Sicily, Gamino belongs to the Mafia clan and was involved in a bloody dispute with Sicilian Mafia in the 1990s. Authorities had already arrested him in Barcelona in 1984 and 1998. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in Levivia prison in Rome when he managed to escape 20 years ago, taking advantage of the turmoil caused during the filming of a movie in a prison attended by actress Vittoria Belvedere. Gamino managed to mix with the prisoner’s relatives to get through the prison bar.

Then the trick worked for him. Now he comes across a street view camera that sees everything. He is not the first fugitive to see his lucky star disappear with the help of social media. For example, in 2021, Mark Feren Claude Biart, who fled from 2014 for drug trafficking, was arrested in the Caribbean after appearing in a cooking video posted on YouTube.

Cover image | Google map

