Shiseido New Research Center Open Innovation Program “Fibona”





Shiseido has launched an open innovation program with a start-up company called Fibona, which is led by the Shiseido Global Innovation Center (GIC) in order to collaborate with start-up companies. The co-creation program with external partners pursues the creation of new value and innovation beyond cosmetics in the beauty field. Fibona aims to combine the unique and innovative ideas of start-ups with Shiseido’s existing R & D capabilities and commercialization aimed at creating value in unprecedented new business areas.

GIC started full-scale operation as an urban open lab in April 2019. At GIC, “fusion of diverse people and knowledge” has begun, communication with consumers and researchers centered on the lower floor plaza, collaboration with external research institutes in Japan and overseas, and diverse work styles for researchers. An introduction is being made. Through Fibona, we create new value that inspires and inspires the world by combining Shiseido’s beauty and scientific expertise with the unique ideas and technologies of external partners.

Fibona’s four activity plans

Collaboration with start-up companies. This is an accelerated program aimed at co-creation with start-ups in the beauty technology industry. This cohort of participants was considered under the theme of “Cosmetology Wellness”. In the future, we will promote the review of practical approaches such as joint research and commercialization.

Collaboration with consumers. Utilizing GIC equipment and content platforms such as “S / PARK Studio”, researchers and consumers can directly communicate about product experiences and feedback after use to develop products and solutions from the consumer’s perspective. increase.

Release beta version quickly. In order to quickly bring the beta version of the newly developed technology to market, they will utilize crowdfunding services and actively exhibit on the beta launch platform.

Create a new research environment. By interacting with researchers in various beauty-related industries (exchange meetings), we will create a research environment that stimulates the passion and imagination of researchers who bring innovation through the fusion of diverse knowledge and human resources in the beauty field.

Collaboration cohort

Founded in July 2017, Digital Artisan Inc. builds business prototypes based on the knowledge of researchers, engineers and artists and uses 3D digital technology to serve them.

No New Folk Studio develops and sells “ORPHE” smart shoes equipped with unique sensing technology that accurately measures and analyzes foot movements. The business started in October 2014.

Yukashikado Co., Ltd. provides nutrition improvement services tailored to the individual constitution and nutritional balance. Launched in March 2013, the project provides personal nutritional tests that reveal nutritional status from urine samples.

