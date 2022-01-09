Google’s senior vice president claims that Apple’s iMessage lock-in system is designed to seduce customers to switch to the iPhone.





The vast majority of iPhone users will switch to Apple phones thanks to the presence of iMessage. Unfortunately, this service is not available on other platforms. According to Google’s senior vice president, Apple is using this lock-in system to guide customers to switch from Android smartphones to iPhones.

SVP accuses Apple of not accepting the RCS standard because it wants to keep the iMessage lock-in system in place

Hiroshi Rockheimer believes that the Apples iMessage lock-in system is a well-documented strategy designed to force customers to switch from Android to iOS. He also quoted an article in The Wall Street Journal, stating that iMessage’s green text displayed to recipients helps drive iPhone purchases. Apple’s strategy seems to have been a huge success among teens, as a previous study claimed that an astonishing 87% of teens in the United States own an iPhone.

The 2022 iPhone SE may be announced as early as March via virtual announcements

The WSJ report also highlights Apple’s color-coded system as a way to ridicule teens who own Android handsets. In an interview, one of the students was asked if they dated someone who owns an Android smartphone. She replied:

I mean, his text was green and my sister literally went to Ew, which was terrible.

ApplesiMessage lock-in is a documented strategy. Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell a product is dishonest for a company that has humanity and fairness as a central part of marketing. Standards exist today to fix this. https://t.co/MiQqMUOrgn

Rockheimer Hiroshi (@lockheimer) January 8, 2022

Grace Fang, another student at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, says users don’t seem to like the green text bubble, but can’t figure out why.

I don’t know if it’s Apple’s promotion or something like inside-to-group of tribes, but people don’t like the green text bubble so much and seem to have a negative reaction to this gut. is.

In 2013, Apples Eddy Cue was considering deploying iMessage on Android, but the decision was rejected and Phir Schiller, a former senior vice president of world-wide marketing, later serviced Android. He said that introducing it is more harmful than profitable.

Looking at the interaction between teenagers who own and don’t own an iPhone, Apple says it has introduced a deliberate system that forces people to switch from Android to iOS so they don’t get ridiculed. Do you think, or do you think there is another reason for this? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments.

News source: Twitter

