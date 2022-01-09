Features: Taiwan and Hungary form technical partnership





Lin Chianan / Staff Reporter

According to experts, Taiwan and Hungary are working together to facilitate the testing of self-driving cars, and Taiwan’s chip industry is expected to add value to the partnership.

The National Institute of Applied Research (NARL) and Zala Zone in Hungary signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) through a video conference after members of NARL visited their Hungarian counterparts in 2019.

Taiwan’s first self-driving car closure test site, opened in Tainan Sharun Smart Green Energy Science City in February 2019, is managed by NARL’s affiliate Taiwan Jiju Research Institute.

Photo: Taiwan Wisdom Research Institute, National Applied Research Institute

With a land area of ​​only 1.75 hectares, the 265 hectare test site, much smaller than the Zala Zones, is the largest in Europe. Hungary has potential benefits from working with Taiwan.

Size isn’t important, Zsolt Szalay, head of research and innovation at Zala Zone, told Taipei Times in a video interview last month. We can complement each other very well.

Szalay, an associate professor at the Budapest University of Technology, said that both sides would first exchange simulation techniques and learn from different traffic conditions in each country.

For example, he said there are millions of scooters in Taiwan, which is a different environment than Europe.

Szalay added that both sides are planning to improve cooperation between the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Hungarian Academy of Science and Technology, and perhaps the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, in order to establish a sound research funding scheme.

They also hope to involve another unit of NARL, the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI), and an industrial partner developing chip and sensor technology, he said.

Taiwan has traditionally had a very strong tip industry, Szalay said. Chips are increasingly appearing in self-driving car solutions and components such as sensory systems, processing equipment, and computers, which could also add value from the Taiwanese side.

Signing the MOU is a milestone, he said, hoping to identify one or two specific projects next year.

ZalaZone has also established contacts with collaborators in China, South Korea and Singapore, he added.

The MOU was signed when Taiwan was improving its political and economic ties with Central and Eastern European countries.

Asked if global warming relations contributed to the cooperation between Taiwan and Hungary, Szalay absolutely said.

He said ZalaZone is also working with a German partner and members of the Visegrad Group, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

This block represents much larger GDP and value proposition than Hungary.

The Taiwan Institute of Knowledge has talked with test sites in France, Canada, Japan and Singapore, but Zala Zone was the first to sign the contract, said Chang Lung-yao (), deputy director of the Taiwan Institute of Knowledge.

Apart from testing, ZalaZone is helping the EU enact new legislation on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and self-driving cars, he said.

Previously, a Taiwanese company that had planned to sell its products to Europe had to send parts there for testing and retrieve them before further recalibration in Taiwan, he said.

Working with ZalaZone will give Taiwan early access to new EU law, saving local companies the cost and time of developing new auto parts, he said.

In 2020, Taiwanese auto electronics companies generated a total revenue of NT $ 250.7 billion (US $ 9.50 billion at current exchange rates), a record high, surpassing the value generated by auto parts and automobiles. ..

The Automobile Research Institute said in a report that the average vehicle has more than 100 electronic control units, but that number must increase as the demand for smart vehicles soars.

Since its establishment on February 25, 2019, Taiwan CAR Lab has been driving 20 autonomous vehicles with SAE Level 3 automation, including 18 automotive electronics companies conducting ADAS testing, according to Chang. We have conducted 628 tests on cars.

Research teams from the National Cheng Kung University, Chimei Motor, and the Industrial Technology Research Institute have also tested components and cellular vehicle-to-all technologies at test sites in the Shalun area, he said.

He added that the lab documents tests, creates reports for users, and offers discounts to users who want to share derived data.

According to Chang, self-driving cars are the mainstay of self-driving cars under development in Taiwan, as the cost of developing self-driving cars is not yet affordable for individual consumers.

He said the need to digitize transportation infrastructure, such as traffic lights, before self-driving cars enter the real world.

Since self-driving cars can be imagined as smartphones with wheels, researchers will develop autonomous vehicle chips and systems based on their experience in mobile and consumer electronics research and development (R & D), Chen, deputy director of TSRI Design Services. Chi-shi () says.

The division began offering simulation software for vehicle testing a few years ago and is working with local universities to develop key technologies related to self-driving car chips as part of the government’s policy of focusing on artificial intelligence chips. He said he was developing.

Researchers in the department are primarily responsible for proof-of-concepts of advanced technology, while acting as a bridge between academia and industry before the technology is applied to the industrial environment, Chen said.

On December 24, at the inauguration of the Ministry of Science’s Cyber ​​Security and Smart Technology R & D Building, President Tsai Ing-wen said that smart mobility, smart health care and smart living will be the three main pillars of facility research and development. rice field. And Sharun will be a hub for technological development in southern Taiwan.

Comments are moderated. Please save the comments related to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind, or publicity will be removed and users will be banned. The final decision is at the discretion of Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2022/01/10/2003771083 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos