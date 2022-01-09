US reaches 700,000 new cases daily: Live COVID Update





Flurona: What you need to know about COVID-19 and influenza coinfection

Health experts expect to see more flulona as influenza cases increase and coronavirus cases continue to surge due to the Omicron variant.

The United States is currently averaging over 700,000 new coronavirus cases per day, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

The country reported about 4.91 million cases in the week ending Saturday. This is a higher number of cases reported in 7 days than the national total reported in April, May, June and July 2021. At the latest pace, eight Americans are reported to be positive every second.

Cases in the last five days in the United States are the highest five cases in the overall pandemic.

“I’m not surprised at more than one million per day,” Forch told News 4 New York in an interview on Saturday.

And while the epidemic Omicron variants are mild on a case-by-case basis, the rapidly increasing number of new cases is straining hospitals. A federal report released on Saturday shows about 138,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds, up 32% from the previous week.

However, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, President Fauci, told television stations that the disastrous numbers could begin to decline by the end of the month.

“We can’t predict exactly because no one can predict it, but we hope to start seeing this go down by the fourth week of January,” Fauci said.

Governor of Illinois Pritzker has agreed to provide Chicago Public Schools with 350,000 coronavirus tests as the district is scrambling to return 350,000 students to the classroom. The school was closed on Wednesday without distance learning after teachers voted to teach online only. The school will not reopen on Monday unless the contract is signed, according to school CEO Pedro Martinez.

The world reported 15.9 million new cases per week ending Saturday, or 26.2 cases per second. The pace of new cases has increased by 64% from a week ago.

Guilford County School in North Carolina will suspend school bus services to eight high schools from Monday because “the increase in COVID-19 has exacerbated a serious shortage of bus drivers.”

Today’s Number: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has recorded more than 59 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 837,000 deaths. Global total: more than 305.3 million cases and 5.48 million deaths. According to the CDC, more than 207 million Americans (62.4%) are fully vaccinated.

Omicron-fueled coronavirus infections that blame the United States have caused disruptions in basic functions and services. Many police, fire departments, emergency medical services, hospitals, schools and government agencies take a full-scale approach. But it’s not clear how long it will last. And many companies are having a hard time. This is the latest illustration of how COVID-19 can withstand a pandemic for more than two years.

“This really reminds us when COVID-19 first appeared, and there was such a big mess in every part of our normal life,” said the urgent global health non-profit project HOPE. Tom Cotter, director of response and preparation, said. “And unfortunately, there is no way to predict what will happen next until the number of vaccinations increases globally.”

The United States is in the United States because many people have a hard time finding home kits, scammers are benefiting from fake quick testing, and in some areas people have limited access to community testing sites. Again facing the danger of COVID-19 testing.

Indiana limits who is eligible for rapid testing at state and local health department testing sites. Health officials in San Diego urge residents to be tested only if they have symptoms. Some New York City test sites prioritize test teachers to keep schools open. And San Francisco prioritizes testing for people with COVID symptoms over asymptomatic people.

This week, the Federal Trade Commission warned of fake home test kits, in addition to testing issues, “because opportunist scammers are taking advantage of the surge in demand.”

Royal Caribbean International has suspended several vessels for COVID-19, canceled some voyages and postponed the return of one vessel to cruising. Most cruises haven’t been canceled yet, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against cruise trips in the coming weeks. Royal Caribbean news comes from the same ship that caused the catastrophic coronavirus outbreak in 2020, the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which allowed 12 infected passengers to disembark in San Francisco. increase.

From November 30th to December 14th, cruise ships operating in US waters reported 162 COVID-19s to the CDC. From December 15th to December 29th, cruise ships sailing in US waters reported 5,013 COVID-19 cases to the CDC.

