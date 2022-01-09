Improve developer productivity in 2022





Patrick Jean, CTO of OutSystems, is focused on building a great engineering culture that frees motivated people to be passionate about doing meaningful work. With over 20 years of engineering leadership experience, he has led multiple high stakes, cloud transformation initiatives at SaaS providers, combining customer focus, inspiring development teams, and the latest technology stacks. Prior to OutSystems, Patrick played an engineering leadership role in the SaaS space. At Citrix, Patrick was the VP of Unified Cloud Engineering, building a SaaS cloud service provider with the latest SRE and cloud platform engineering groups. During his time at Citrix, he tripled the size of his unified cloud engineering team through an aggressive transformation and growth program across nine sites in six countries. Prior to Citrix, he was Vice President of Engineering at Apttus, leading the construction of Apttus Intelligent Cloud’s cloud architecture and cloud platform.

Companies adopt development platforms to increase developer productivity.

As tech giants win the competition for rare developer talent, non-tech elite companies will adopt new ways to stay innovative and competitive with their teams. Companies are awakening to the realization that they need hard-working technology to help their development teams focus on creativity and innovation, rather than the hassle of software development. It handles development’s important but undifferentiated tasks, is constantly updated with the latest cloud technology, automatically scales and leverages containers and Kubernetes, and allows development teams to take advantage of world-class application architecture. Includes technology that enables you to respond quickly to changing business needs. The risk is low. All of this frees you from the hassle of labor, unnecessary maintenance, and technical debt.

Developers who demand a simpler and more reliable security experience:

Most software developers aren’t security experts, but there is increasing pressure to write vulnerable programs, especially in the light of the up-and-coming ransomware attack of 2021. The increased pressure can significantly slow down and hinder the development process. The ability to create creative and innovative programs when companies want assurance that custom software development provides the same level of security and compliance as SaaS. As a result, developers demand development tools that they can trust to be constantly enhanced against vulnerabilities, as well as development platforms that provide security designed within the application technology stack and adapt to business and technology evolution. ..

Increasing attention to DEI initiatives for developer talent: Organizations, especially in the field of technology, have been discussing diversity for years and have varying degrees of success. In 2022, IT decision makers will be responsible for achieving the goals of diversity, equity and inclusiveness with respect to developer talent. As developers solve some of the world’s most complex problems, companies need to consider the hiring process to improve the hiring of diverse candidates in IT. OutSystems is committed to supporting the growth of developers from a variety of communities into the field of software development this year, along with organizations such as the Women Who Code, the Blacks in Technology Foundation and the Australian Computer Society.

