From a black hole in the sea to a person disappeared in 1997





Google Maps is one of the services developed by the world’s most used technology giants. Thanks to this application, you can easily find the exact location of a city, monument, or facility.

Photo mappings performed from satellites on Earth have generated many theories online, with many curious people diving with Google Maps at the most remote locations, arousing the enthusiasm of many. I opened the door to discover mysterious images.

One of these mysteries is published on this forum by a Reddit user named Kokoblocks. At first glance, you can see an island whose interior looks black like a hole.

Some have suggested that it could be a secret military base or a “sensitive” place for the government, but the reality is much easier to explain.

Vostok Island, an uninhabited coral island located in the central part of the Pacific Ocean and part of Kiribati. What looks black at first glance is actually a very dark green shade that corresponds to the vegetation in the area.

Google map image of Vostok Island in the Central Pacific Ocean. GOOGLEMAPS

Another image from Google Maps that has puzzled Internet users for years was an image of an eerie red lake on the outskirts of the saddle in Iraq. It was discovered in 2007 and can still be seen by searching for the location of this city with this app.

Beyond speculation as to whether red is due to high levels of blood, the truth is that this shade is given by the Dunaliella algae that inhabit the area, as National Geographic revealed that day.

Iraq’s red lake, its characteristic color is caused by a species of algae. GOOGLEMAPS

In Spain, one of the points that has aroused the curiosity of many is the Isabella II fortress in the harbor of Mann (Menorca). Next to this fortress is a fully pixelated part.

It is the Es Castell barracks, one of the military areas, that is responsible for Google Maps hiding for security reasons and to avoid conflicts.

Isabella II Fortress in Manorca. GOOGLE MAPS

The impact of the following Google Maps photo is to resolve the disappearance of a Florida man, William Earl Moldt, 40, who has been unknown since 1997. More than 20 years later, in 2019, real estate inspectors can use this tool to sink a car into a pond and reopen the case.

Thanks to his warning, police were able to find the vehicle, remove it from the water, and find the body of the missing person inside.

In the corner of the pond, you can see the submerged vehicle of the disappeared person. GOOGLE MAPS

Images taken from satellites also make it possible to discover incredible shapes on the surface of the earth. One of these figures, taken in the Gobi Desert of China, represents a type of grid composed of irregular geometric shapes.

One of the strange shapes taken in the Gobi Desert of China. GOOGLEMAPS

In an interview with NBC, scientist Jonathan Hill, a researcher at the University of Arizona, goes beyond rumors about whether they are a signal of some alien civilization, these giants for China to calibrate space satellites. He pointed out that he is most likely to use a grid. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.20minutos.es/tecnologia/cinco-grandes-misterios-google-maps-agujero-oceano-hombre-desaparecido-4937712/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos