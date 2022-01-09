Is it a Google ranking factor?





The relationship between link stability and search rankings has been questioned since the patent that describes “link churn” surfaced in 2006.

It is believed that the stability of a link on a website, or the length of time a link remains on the page without being edited, produces the signal used by Google’s algorithms.

Let’s take a look at the claims about the stability of links as a ranking factor, where they came from, and if there is evidence to support them.

Claim: Link stability is a ranking factor

If the link remains unchanged on the web page for an extended period of time, the link is described as stable. Changes that can compromise the stability of the link include exchanging URLs and adjusting anchor text.

Websites are said to have a high “link churn” if they make frequent changes to the outbound links on their web pages.

Google filed a patent in 2005 explaining the possibility of updating the search algorithm in which Linkchurn is used as a ranking factor.

The following is an excerpt from a patent since it was discovered in 2006.

54. The method of claim 54, further comprising: 16. The method of claim 61, wherein the display of the link churn is calculated as a function of the extent to which one or more links provided by the link document changes over time. 62. The method of claim 62, wherein adjusting the ranking when the link churn exceeds a threshold comprises imposing a penalty on the ranking. “”

These are simplifications of the above three points.

The algorithm update evaluates the website’s link churn. The rating is used to adjust the amount of weight given to the outbound link. Link churn is calculated based on how often links and anchor text change on a particular website. Google may penalize your website if the link churn exceeds certain thresholds.

Since the surface of this patent, it has been argued that maintaining link stability is a factor in search rankings.

Based on these claims, should we hesitate to adjust the outbound link, concerned about this possible negative signal?

Is there any reason to worry about link churn and link stability?

This is what the evidence says.

Evidence of link stability as a ranking factor

Google’s patent reference link churn was filed in 2005. The archive can still be viewed on the web, but has been revised many times since then.

The patent versions that exist today do not mention Linkchurn or the like. This is a powerful indicator that if link stability was a ranking factor, it wouldn’t be relevant for years.

Moreover, patents are just patents. Companies are constantly applying for patents with ideas that never hit the market.

Google has to remind us from time to time that not everything that is patented is used in search results.

Link stability as a ranking factor: our verdict

There is no conclusive evidence that Google measures the rate at which websites change outbound links.

In addition, there is no evidence that editing an outbound link can result in a negative signal called a link churn.

Based on the evidence available, we are confident that link stability is unlikely to be a factor in ranking.

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita / Search Engine Journal

