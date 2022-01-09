Graduates have been waiting for a top-end tech boom as demand exceeds work





Shujahat Khan isn’t the place he thought when he finished his graduate studies in cybersecurity, a complex work area aimed at preventing information warfare and data theft.

Key Point: Recent graduates say they’re having a hard time finding a job in the tech industry, says the NT government is working on recommendations for developing a local digital hub, experts say. Says to increase the economy and population by doing

Despite living in what Khan calls the “era of technology,” recent graduates work in the moonlight as security guards during the day and as Uber drivers at night.

He says that the Northern Territory’s work options are simply not catching up, even though society is increasingly dependent on digital information.

“I know some [people] I have a job, but there are still many students who graduated with me, so they are still looking for it. “

“It’s a little frustrating.

“I’m applying, I’m having a hard time”

Khan wants to continue to call Darwin his hometown, so he hopes it’s only a matter of time before the Northern Territory’s capital develops its own booming digital industry.

“Digital hubs have a lot of work related to cybersecurity. Hopefully I [get] One of them. “

“The digital hub in Darwin opens the door to not only students, but also tech-experienced people.”

According to experts, Darwin’s digital district will boost the economy, attract investment, encourage students and increase population. (ABC News: Michael Franchi)

The Northern Territory government says it is acting on the recommendations made in the 2020 coronavirus economic recovery blueprint to advance the position of the regional digital services industry.

“In late 2021, the government used KPMG’s services to carry out early, high-level scoping work to inform the government about potential digital districts,” said a government spokesman.

“This work is expected to be completed in early 2022.”

However, Bharanidharan Shanmugam, a senior lecturer in IT programs at Charles Darwin University, said the number of local graduates continues to exceed the number of “very limited” local employment opportunities.

“But if we have a digital hub, the number of opportunities increases and students can find a place very easily,” said Dr. Shanm Gum Saeed.

What is a Digital Hub?

Dr. Shanmugam described the digital hub as an “ecosystem” that supports innovative start-ups. Often there are ultra-fast internet, a strong workforce, and a place to share resources.

He said digital hubs have attracted “global talent” and benefited the local economy.

Dr. Bharanidharan Shanmugam states that the Northern Territory will benefit from digital hubs. (ABC News: Che Chorley)

Home to big companies like Apple and Google, Silicon Valley maintains its dominance as the capital of digital innovation and is the place most people think of as an example of a digital hub.

In fact, hubs are emerging around the world and are evolving rapidly.

“In India, they started multiple [information technology] park [government] We provided the infrastructure. “

“That’s why companies started investing in technology, which definitely benefited the economy,” he said.

NT Economic Task Force Takes Over Plan

After a six-month meeting where hundreds of ideas were proposed and pondered, the NT government released a blueprint for post-coronavirus economic recovery.

read more

East London Tech City, also known as the Silicon Roundabout, now houses several major technology companies, with start-ups growing like Tel Aviv, which has the highest number of start-ups per capita in the world. I am.

In Australia, almost every state has digital districts, including the Australian Technology Park in Sydney, home to a community of researchers and high-tech companies.

Paul Kirby, Minister of Enterprise and Digital Development for the Northern Territory, said Hub could position the Northern Territory as a “digital gateway to Asia and beyond.”

“The digital district will develop the region’s digital economy to better support all industry sectors such as drones, cybersecurity, data management and insights,” he said.

Technology void to drive out the family

However, at present, some families are being pushed from Darwin to other cities due to the lack of a local technical district.

Unfortunately, Aarthee Rathnakumar and her family left Darwin in 2021 after spending years looking for a job in her industry.

“When I came from India, I had a background in app development,” she said.

“I applied for dozens of jobs, but I couldn’t get what I really wanted.”

Rathnakumar, along with his partner, chose Brisbane, where the city’s technology industry is maturing, and had three jobs before moving.

Aarthee Rathnakumar and her family traveled on the interstate highway in search of better employment opportunities. (Provided)

“That was the technology I wanted to use,” she said. “It really worked for us.”

But she said the move was a difficult decision she didn’t want to make and she might have stayed if Darwin’s tech industry was more developed.

“Darwin is a great place to grow a family. It’s very quiet and relaxing,” she said.

“Yes, no doubt we have reconsidered our movement.”

