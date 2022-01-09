The future is now at Expo 2020 Dubai





The future is now in Expo 2020 Dubai, where the pavilions share world-changing technologies. Visitors can explore innovative innovations around the world on “Tomorrow, Today” self-guided tours, from hydrogen propulsion to smart travel to space adventures.

The Alif-Mobility Pavilion, which spotlights historical figures in the Arab region where innovation has helped navigate the world, is a larger, photo-realistic, 9-meter-high mobility giant. It is a feature. Visitors can explore the concept of mobility, its power, and its widespread impact, and discover the role of Arabs in advancing human exploration. The pavilion journey also looks to the sky, reaches into space, and encourages everyone to explore unknown territories.

For those enthusiastic about exploring future smart mobility systems, the Belgian Pavilion brings together thinkers and entrepreneurs to create a collective vision for 2050 based on today’s creative innovations. increase.

Challenge the current perspective of space and movement, the dynamic Korean Pavilion interacts with both the audience and its surroundings, showing how the real world is simulated, moved and changed by virtual reality. ..

The Slovak Pavilion describes the country’s rapid development and technological growth, especially in transportation. Visitors can explore hydrogen-powered passenger cars, a technology that the country recognizes as a fuel for the future.

Meanwhile, the Estonian Pavilion introduces e-solutions that are part of people’s daily lives and shows that Estonians are digital pioneers who do almost everything online. Visitors can also walk under the data cloud. This is a unique feat of interior design.

Inspired by one of the late Professor Stephen Hawking’s last projects, the “Breaking Message,” the British Pavilion explores what humanity conveys to other advanced civilizations, a collective with ever-changing visitors. It provides an opportunity to add your own voice to your message. The pavilion also explores everything from the commercialization of space to artificial intelligence.

The Black Forest virtual reality experience is central to the Baden-Württemberg Pavilion. Here, we are also waiting for the opportunity to greet the Apollo Robot and the “Innovation Cloud,” which is an artificially created fog blanket.

See how nature and technology can help humanity face challenges in the Belarusian Pavilion with an interactive “Tree of Mind” installation.

Witness China’s innovation at its best at the China Pavilion, which introduces China’s rich history by artistically integrating Chinese elements with modern technology. Here, visitors can experience 5G, artificial intelligence and smart travel.

Featuring huge digitized waterfalls and dramatic installations, the DP World Pavilion focuses on how innovation and artificial intelligence are transforming yesterday’s reality into tomorrow’s opportunity.

“Tomorrow, Today” visitor trips can be accessed with the Expo 2020 Dubai app. You can also access it along with other trips related to Expo 2020 Travel & Connectivity Week to explore how humanity balances the impact of the expansion of the digital world with the physical reality. Travel & Connectivity Week will be held from January 9th to 15th, 2022.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s January 9th-January 16th Travel and Connectivity Week will be a leader in the digitization and connectivity industry as a force for global human rights and goodness in a changing world. , Innovators and policy makers get together.

Highlights include the Travel and Connectivity Week Business Forum, which will be held at the Dubai International Exposition at 0900 GST on Tuesday, January 11. Speakers of the hybrid event will include Ethiopian Airlines Group CEOs Tewolde Gebremariam and Andres Sutt. Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology in Estonia.

Hamad Buamim, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), and Mohannad Samara, Director of Business Development and Strategic Projects at Etisalat, will also be present.

Expo 2020’s 10 Themes on People and Planets, Travel and Connectivity Week 6 is almost after the COVID-19 pandemic began to overturn global travel and transform its approach to connectivity in the 21st century. It will be two years later.

Supported by the belief that connectivity is not only close to us, but also the foundation of a healthy and empowered society, this week was co-curated with Expo 2020 premier partners Emirates and Etisalat, and its programming is global. Policy makers, agents of change as well as targeting key business issues.

Home to programs for people and planets, Ten Theme Weeks are key pillars throughout the week, starting with a three-hour innovation session entitled “Age of Disruption” (Tuesday, January 12). You can see many events. ) To’Cultures in Conversation: A Cloud is Nobody’s’ (Friday, January 15).

Women’s Pavilion will also be hosting a variety of events, including World Majlis on “Closing the Digital Gender Gap” (Monday, January 10) and the two-hour event “Super (S) heroes: How Arab and Muslim Women Use Media to Connect and”. It will be held. Shatter Stereotypes'(Thursday, January 13th). The Expo 2020 program for people and planets offers an exciting new perspective exchange to tackle the greatest challenges and opportunities of our time.

