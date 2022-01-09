The strangest Google Maps failure found in Street View revealed





Thanks to Street View, Google’s eyes haven’t missed anything lately.

Not only is it a really useful tool for planning routes and trips, it is also used to capture strange moments and solve crimes.

Not everyone likes their pictures …

More recently, it has helped police find the Italian mafia Henchman, who has been on the run for 20 years.

People are always finding weird bits and bobs, and here we have collected some of the biggest failures.

Pee break

He couldn’t hold it anymore

As if it’s not bad to get caught in a ruptured bladder, Google goes one step further by capturing it all with a camera.

It’s not clear if this is a poor passerby or one of the Google drivers who desperately needed a little bit.

I love it

Hungry driver

Besides the pee break, we all need to have lunch.

And when you’re on the road, it’s better than a McDonald’s drive-through, as this Google driver chose.

Camel Rides

Don’t get a hump

Cars aren’t very practical in sandy deserts, so what about camels?

However, you can see your shadow, Google Maps camera …

Hubcap drama

You will have to pull …

Of course, like everyone else, Google Maps car drivers can have problems.

This captured the moment the hubcap came off … oops.

Tip track

May be useful for insurance companies …

Google Street View has captured many car accidents so far.

This is one of the chipped trucks in Russia. Fortunately, no one seems to be injured.

The bicycle falls

Two-wheel failure

Is it a distraction to find a car in Google Street View?

We never know, but this poor man was caught in the wrong or right moment, depending on how you see it.

Not very photo friendly

Rude awakening

Google has learned how to be rude, not everyone likes to take pictures of them.

The rider of this frustrated American bike made his feelings clear …

Spider attack

Spider seeking attention

Even Google can’t avoid the eerie crawling.

While in Finland, a spider hit the camera lens and blocked my view.

Trouble with the police?

Was it pulled or was it just parked?

I’m not sure, but at this moment, the Google Maps car seems to have been pulled by the police.

Of course, it may be a coincidence of parking.

I left the camera on

smile!

And finally, it’s not the selfie that the driver of this Google Maps car probably intended.

It seems that I forgot to turn off the power of the camera because I stopped the adjustment.

An Italian mafia on the run for 20 years was captured after being found on Google Maps

In other news, Apple became the first company to achieve a $ 3 trillion (2.22 trillion) stock market valuation.

Popular Twitch creator Sliker was banished from the platform after sharing a nude image of his streamer companion Amouranth.

Internet users are also required to verify their online accounts against one of the worst cyber threats of 2021.

