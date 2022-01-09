15-year-old iPhone: Steve Jobs announced his best product 15 years ago





On January 9, 2007, at MacWorld Expo, Steve Jobs unveiled his first iPhone.

David Paul Morris / Getty Images

Fifteen years ago today, Steve Jobs introduced the original iPhone, perhaps in his most iconic Apple keynote.

It was 2007 and the Night at the Museum was the best movie in the theater. Last week, a funeral and memorial service was held for President Gerald Ford. A few days ago, Indianapolis Colts (finally winning the Super Bowl) defeated Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s wild card playoff game. And Nokia was a big name when it came to the phone.

“The iPhone is an innovative and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone,” Jobs said in a keynote on January 9, 2007.

The iPhone quickly changed the world, as the Jobs introduction was noteworthy. But 15 years later, it would be hard to claim that the iPhone wasn’t revolutionary. While Jobs is demonstrating in the keynote, it’s certainly not magic, except for the behind-the-scenes events needed to prevent the iPhone from crashing. Whether you are a loyal iPhone owner or have never owned one, the impact of the iPhone on our daily lives is undisputed.

Read: Attendance at the first iPhone event

A few months after the announcement, the iPhone arrived at the store on June 29, 2007.

Sarah Tew / CNET

To commemorate the 15th anniversary of the iPhone’s announcement, here are 15 facts about iPhone and Apple.

In 2007, Apple’s market capitalization (total of all Apple shares) was $ 17.43 billion. On January 3, 2022, market capitalization reached a record high of $ 3 trillion.

The original iPhone had a silver matte aluminum finish. The current iPhone 13 features an aluminum frame, front and back glass, and is available in five colors. iPhone 13 Pro has three finishes.

The first iPhone had only a silver aluminum finish.

Eric Sromanson / Getty Images

The original iPhone cost $ 499 and came with 4GB of storage. For an additional $ 100, you can get one with 8GB of storage. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at $ 1,099 for 256GB of storage and the highest at $ 1,599 for 1TB of storage.

The following companies did not exist in 2007: Instagram, Uber, TikTok, Twitch, Snap, Lyft, DoorDash, Tinder, Slack, Lime, Postmates, Venmo, Pinterest.

The original iPhone had one camera, which was on the back. The iPhone 13 Pro has four cameras (three on the back and one on the front).

Now Playing: Watch This: iPhone X and Original iPhone: How Good …

3:28

I couldn’t copy and paste the text on the original iPhone. In fact, copy and paste wasn’t added until 2009 with the release of iPhone OS 3.

The original iPhone had 15 apps: Calendar, Camera, Clock, Contacts, iPod, Maps (Google Maps), Messages, Notes, Phones, Photos, Safari, Stock, Voice Memos, Weather, Settings.

The first iPhone had 15 apps.

Tony Avelar / AFP

There are 33 iPhone models, and Apple currently sells eight.

I couldn’t record the video on the original iPhone. Now the iPhone 13 Pro can record 4K60fps video and inProRes can also record at 4K30fps.

The next movie was shot on the iPhone: Unsane, Tangerine, Detour, High Flying Bird, Snow Steam Iron, Lady Gaga: Stupid Love (technically a music video).

The original iPhone did not support MMS for sending photos, videos, etc. via text messages. Added as part of iPhone OS3.

The original iPhone had a 3.5 inch screen. The iPhone 13 Mini has a 5.4-inch screen, the iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch screen, and the 13 Pro Max has a huge 6.7-inch screen.

Now Playing: Watch This: Reviewing Your First iPhone Fun and Enthusiasm

3:05

FaceTime was released in 2010 and iMessage was released in 2011.

The App Store opened on July 10, 2008 with 500 apps. According to Apple’s website, the App Store currently has 1.8 million apps.

On September 10, 2007 (74 days after the first iPhone was launched), Apple sold its 1 millionth iPhone. In 2018, Apple sold 216.7 million iPhones. That’s about one million iPhones sold every 1.5 days. Apple has stopped sharing the number of iPhones sold since 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/the-iphone-at-15-steve-jobs-revealed-his-great-product-15-years-ago/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

