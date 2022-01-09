The most interesting USB-C accessories on the CES2022 are:





Finally, thanks to Intel’s closely related Thunderbolt technology, you can connect multiple USB-C devices to a single hub.

Hyper This story is part of CES, and CNET has the latest news about the upcoming and greatest technology.

The numerous new USB-C accessories on display at CES 2022 show that seven-year-old data and charging technology is reaching its potential.

USB-C and related standards are now built into laptops, Android smartphones, and countless accessories. USB-C debuted in 2015 on the Apple MacBook and Google Chromebook. Its oval connector has replaced the rectangular USB-A port on the PC and the smaller trapezoidal USB Micro-B port on many Android phones.

The harvest of new products at CES shows that USB-C adoption is expanding. With one big exception, everything from cars and headphones to game controllers and multi-device chargers has a USB-C connection. (We still want it to come to Apple’s iPhone.)

Even bigger changes have been made by the standards that govern what USB cables and ports can do. The USB3 to USB4 upgrade is on laptops and other devices, meaning faster data transfer and docking with multiple USB-C ports. The USB PD (Power Delivery) standard can meet more and more charging needs, including high-end gaming laptops.

Let’s take a look at some of the new USB-C devices in CES 2022. If the product is not yet for sale, we will link to the product information on the manufacturer’s website.

Can be plugged

The $ 189 pluggable USB4-HUB3A USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 hubs skip the versatility of many hubs and docking stations and focus solely on Intel’s closely related connector technologies, USB and Thunderbolt, which are the basis of USB4. increase. There are three USB-C or Thunderbolt connections on one laptop on this hub. In addition, there is a USB-A port for keyboards, thumb drives, or other accessories that aren’t part of modern times. With its own external charger, the USB-C / Thunderbolt port can deliver up to 15W of power to everything connected. This is useful for external drives and other accessories.

Hyper

Hyper’s 4-port Thunderbolt hub uses either USB-C or Thunderbolt to handle both power and data roles. One port connects to your laptop and delivers up to 96 watts of power. This is enough power for almost all high-end laptops. The other three ports connect to other devices and provide up to 15W of power. Unusually, Hyper’s hub has built-in power electronics, so all you need to power it is a cable, not the usual combination of cable and power bricks. Hyper did not disclose the price or availability.

Satechi

Satechi’s $ 120 4-port USB-C charger can crank up up to 165W of power. This is a high rating that is convenient for handling rugged laptops and some other devices such as tablets and phones. For years, USB-C chargers also had a USB-A port, but the new iPhone comes with a Lightning-USB-C cable, and millions of other smartphones have been USB-C all the time. Therefore, it is more convenient to have four USB-C ports. For the future. This Satechi charger uses gallium nitride (GaN) power electronics to make it more compact in size.

EZQuest

EZQuest’s $ 80 7-port USB-C Gen 2 hub adapter includes three 10Gbps USB-C ports and one 5Gbps USB-C port that powers up to 100W when you connect your laptop charger to the pass-through port. Can be passed. .. Connect to your PC with the built-in 9-inch cable. It also has three USB-A ports on the other side. It’s compact, but none of the USB ports support video.

Targus

Famous for laptop bags, Targus has announced a $ 443 USB-C docking station that also has a built-in fingerprint reader for authentication. This can be useful even when biometric logon is widespread and password replacement is possible in some situations. This docking station can supply up to 100W to power your laptop, has one USB-C port and four USB-A ports for other peripherals, supports dual 4K monitors, 3.5 Comes with a jack for mm audio and RJ-45 Ethernet cables. It will be shipped this month.

Hyper

If you need a convenient port instead of the sleek front of Apple’s new iMac computer, the $ 200 Hyperdrive turntable is worth a look. It’s a 360-degree swivel that fits snugly under the iMac’s base and offers a wealth of ports. One USB-C, four USB-A, one SD card slot, one HDMI port, and a fast, rugged Fat M.2 port. NVMe SSDs (Solid State Drives) make it as easy to plug and unplug to increase storage capacity as a flash card.

anchor

The $ 499 Anker 535 Portable Power Plant has a large battery-512Wh, about 10 times the capacity of a MacBook Pro. There are 60W USB-C charging ports, three USB-A ports, one 12V car charging port, and four traditional AC power outlets for devices such as CPAP machines that want to stay up and running in the event of a power outage. (However, avoid using AC plugs when charging devices such as laptops and phones, as the DC power of the battery will be converted to the AC of the plug and power will be wasted when returning to the DC of the device. I got an emergency light bar.

EZQuest

EZQuest’s $ 100 Ultimate Power 120W USB-C Charger can charge one rugged MacBook Pro or two small laptops that consume 60W each. GaN electronics and foldable prongs make it compact. It’s smaller in height and width than a credit card, but of course much thicker. In addition to the USB-C port, there is a USB-A port for older devices. Comes with a 2 meter USB-C cable and an adapter for use in European countries. The shipping date has not yet been announced.

Editor’s Note (11:47 AM PST): Fixed two EZQuest photos that were accidentally flipped when the story was first published.

