Google Pixel Foldable discovered by Geekbench under the codename “Pipit”





The upcoming Google Pixel Foldable smartphone first appeared in Geekbench, along with the codename Pipit and other specifications.

Google’s mysterious smartphone is now available on the Geekbench benchmark platform. This could be the long-awaited Google Pixel foldable. Like other companies, Google was said to be planning to enter the foldable smartphone market in 2021. But that didn’t happen. In the third quarter of 2021, there were many rumors and reports about the upcoming Google Pixel foldable smartphone, suggesting that it will work with the same chipset as the Google Pixel 6 series.

Google was first reported working on foldable smartphones in 2019, when patents for its foldable devices were published on the Internet. Recently, Google also announced Android 12L. This is the version of Android 12 optimized for big screens. The launch of the Android 12L was seen as a sign of the advent of the Google Pixel Fold, but it didn’t happen either. It was speculated that the company would soon release a foldable device, as Google used a foldable device in its Google Android 12L promotional image.

Google Pixel Foldable, or as the list of Geekbench 4 shows, Google Pipit appeared in the benchmark test on January 7, 2022. This could be the Pixel foldable that the company is said to be working on, as 9To5Google reported in November 2021. It was suggested that the codename for future foldable Pixel smartphones would be Pipit. The publication’s APK Insight Team found the codename in a file related to the latest version of the Google Camera app. Since the name of the Google smartphone in Geekbench 4 is the same as the one shown above, we can conclude that Google Pipit is certainly a future Pixel foldable smartphone. Through Geekbench’s list, many details about smartphones have been revealed.

Google Pixel Pipit is now available on Geekbench

According to the list, the smartphone runs on Android 12 and has an octa-core processor with a fundamental frequency of 1.80GHz. In addition, Google Pipit scored 4,811 points in the single-core test and 11,349 points in the multi-core test. For reference, the Google Pixel 6 scored 4,758 points in a single-core test and 11,038 points in a multi-core test on the same benchmark platform, but the Google Pipit device that appeared in the test had 12GB of RAM and Google Pixel 6. Had 8GB of RAM. Looking at the scores, the Google Pixel Foldable (or Google Pipit) seems to offer similar performance to the Google Pixel 6.

It is important to note that the first Geekbench list does not represent the performance of the final product. As some companies are running tests early in product optimization, the Google Pixel collapsible will reappear on the benchmark platform, which can lead to higher scores. Earlier reports stated that the Google Pixel foldable would come with the Pixel 5’s camera sensor, launched in 2020. Still, Geekbench’s Pixel collapsible list suggests that Google is working on booting the device. It will come out soon.

Source: Geekbench, 9To5Google

Source: Geekbench, 9To5Google

