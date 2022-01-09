Roblox shuts down China’s mobile app to work with the new version





According to a TechCrunch report, Roblox shut down just five months after releasing the Chinese version of its iOS and Android app (also known as LuoBuLeSi) in China. Published as a test in collaboration with Chinese game company Tencent, the app has been rebuilt and may be re-released domestically at a later date.

Roblox was officially removed from the app store on December 8th last year, as announced in a translated version of the Roblox Chinas website. This post thanks the players who tested the app and states that the developers will continue to optimize the product.

Developers need some important temporary action to rebuild their app

Roblox spokeswoman James Kay said in a statement from The Verge that last year he launched Roblox China, also known as LuoBuLeSi, to build an immersive virtual world of 3D experiences in China, testing and iterating in the process. I went. To realize LuoBuLeSi’s long-term vision, it is important to make the necessary investments, including those in the data architecture.

Regarding why the Roblox app was removed, Kay told The Verge that some important temporary action was needed as the platform was preparing to build another version of the app. .. Kay also didn’t share additional details about when a new version will be released. The company said it would release the information when the time came.

Robloxs’ brief debut in China hasn’t been freed from the challenges reported by the Financial Times, where the platform appears to be competing with Chinese competitors like Reworld, which is also owned by ByteDance. Apart from that, Roblox faced an even bigger challenge. It’s China itself. The Financial Times states that Roblox is subject to Chinese regulatory standards, despite marketing as an educational game, and as a result, some features have been censored.

The shutdown of Roblox China, albeit temporarily, indicates that a more popular game in the country has suddenly stopped. In November, Epic Games finished testing Fortnite in China without much explanation, despite significant changes to the game to comply with China’s strict content rules. Even more surprising, the global version of Steam seems to be banned in China in late December. Probably to replace the service with a much more limited Chinese version.

Prior to all these game-related shutdowns, Chinese regulators began comparing video games to spiritual opium and limiting children’s screen time to just three hours a week. This is in addition to the curfew, which bans children from playing games from 10 pm to 8 am. It is supposed to fight video game addiction.

