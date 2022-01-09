How to use parental controls with Google Assistant speakers





Smart speakers are easy to use, but you can also give your child access to things they don’t like. Google Assistant-enabled Nest speakers and smart displays have some parental controls that you need to check out.

What does parental control do?

Google’s parental controls for smart speakers and displays fall into two categories: filters and downtime.

You can use filters to control the type of content that the Google Assistant can retrieve. This includes video, music, news and podcast types. What’s more, you can choose to disable certain features such as making calls.

Downtime allows you to disable a speaker or smart device at a particular time. This is especially useful if your child’s bedroom has speakers and you don’t want to use them at night.

With a complete guide to setting downtime, we’ll focus on the filter setting process here.

How to set the filter

First, open the Google Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Scroll down to select the smart speaker or display you want to control.

Then tap the gear icon in the upper right[設定]Open.

Select Notifications and Digital Wellbeing.

Finally, tap “Digital Wellbeing”. If this is your first time, you will see several splash screens.

First, you will be asked to select the users to which you want to apply the filter. You can choose one of the two options here.

everyone. Monitored Accounts and Guests Only: Monitored Accounts are accounts configured under the Monitored Family Link. A “guest” is someone who is not recognized by VoiceMatch.

Then select the other device to apply the filter to[次へ]Tap.

The first is video. You can allow any video, select a specific type of video, or block all videos. After selecting, tap “Next”.

Next is music. Again, you can allow all music, select only implicit music from a particular source, or block all music. After selecting, tap “Next”.

The next screen gives you the option to block news and podcasts as needed.

Finally, you can block the ability to make calls, limit the answers that the Google Assistant can provide, allow only “family-friendly actions,” or block websites on your smart display.

that’s it! If necessary, the app will guide you through the downtime process. These features help prevent children from getting into what they shouldn’t. Smart speakers are convenient, but they are not without their drawbacks.

