Functional crystals and self-healing surfaces: shaping tomorrow’s car

What does the future of mobility design look like? Against the backdrop of new autonomous driving, the cockpit is becoming an increasingly second living room, demanding new interior design solutions. LEONHARD KURZ is already developing the concept of tomorrow today.

Crystal Design Luxury: KURZ collaborates with Swarovski

KURZ offers an innovative product called the Human Machine Interface (HMI) Cockpit Panel, reinforced with functional Swarovski crystals. Handcrafted, precisely cut crystals stimulate deep effects and multiple reflections. But they aren’t just visual highlights. Thanks to smart sensor technology, it can also be operated by touch. The sensor built into the panel consists of a silver structure of ultra-thin metal mesh, which is invisible to the human eye. At the same time, they are particularly robust and can flexibly adapt to the shapes of different components. Last but not least, the sensor does not affect the recyclability of the component.

Stunning Clarity: Tomorrow’s Car Interior Concept

Imagine an innovative center console or dashboard component. It has a uniform surface, is durable, self-healing, and has a clear 3D structure. Under the slogan “Stunning Clarity,” KURZ presents tomorrow’s in-car concepts, including the digital design of a center console with smart features integrated with Shy Tech’s expertise.

KURZ’s innovative concept not only takes automobile interior design to the next level, but is also particularly sustainable. On the other hand, the company uses recycled products and decorates them with the same high quality as virgin materials. Components decorated with KURZ technology, on the other hand, are particularly durable due to their high performance surface.

Secure Your Position as the World’s Leading Player in Tomorrow’s Mobility – Find out more about the groundbreaking concept from LEONHARD KURZ.

Discover pioneering concepts!

