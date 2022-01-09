Google’s senior vice president claims that Apple’s iMessage lock-in system is designed to seduce prospects and replace them with iPhones.





The vast majority of iPhone customers are switching to Apple mobile phones due to the presence of iMessage. Unfortunately, this service is not available on other platforms. In response to Google’s senior vice president, Apple will use this lock-in system to invite clients to switch from Android smartphones to iPhones.

SVP accuses Apple of not accepting the mundane of RCS because it needs to keep the iMessage lock-in system in place

Hiroshi Lockheimer believes that the Apples iMessage lock-in system is a well-documented technique designed to allow clients to switch from Android to iOS. He also quoted an article in the Wall Avenue Journal, stating that in iMessage, inexperienced texts proven to recipients could help drive iPhone purchases. Apple’s technology seems to have been a huge success among young people, as 87 in the US claimed that they were using the iPhone personally in a previous study.

Former Apple engineer who designed M1 SOC Land at Intel to create groundbreaking SOC

The WSJ report further emphasizes Apple’s color-coded approach to harassing young people to ridicule those who own Android phones personally. In an interview, one of many college students was asked if they dated someone who owns an Android smartphone. She replied:

I used to say, “Oh, his text is inexperienced, and my sister actually went to Ew, it’s terrible.”

Apples iMessage lock-in is a documented technique. Using peer stress and bullying as a way to promote a product is dishonest for organizations centered on humanity and fairness as part of advertising and marketing. There are currently requirements to fix this. https://t.co/MiQqMUOrgn

Rockheimer Hiroshi (@lockheimer) January 8, 2022

Grace Fang, another student from Wellesley College in Massachusetts, says customers don’t seem to love the inexperienced text content bubble, but can’t figure out why.

I don’t know if that Apple propaganda or tribal group-to-group factor is happening, but people don’t seem to love a lot of inexperienced text content bubbles, and the devastating reaction of this internal organ to it. There seems to be.

Again in 2013, Apples Eddy Cue considered deploying iMessage on Android, but the solution was rejected and Phir Schiller, a former senior vice president of world-wide advertising, later introduced the service on Android. He said that doing is more harmful than good.

I want to interact with young people who use the iPhone personally and those who don’t, but Apple is deliberately trying to keep people from being ridiculed by switching from Android to iOS. Do you think the system is in place? Another excuse for this? Let us know your ideas in the feedback.

Information provided: Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamepolar.com/google-senior-vice-president-claims-apples-imessage-lock-in-system-is-designed-to-lure-prospects-to-swap-to-iphones/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos