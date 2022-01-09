How to restore deleted events in Google Calendar





Have you accidentally deleted a calendar event? Or did you delete the eccentric event? There is no need to ask the organizer to resend the invitation. Deleted events can be easily restored in Google Calendar.

Related: How to accept previously rejected events in Microsoft Outlook

How to restore deleted Google Calendar events

As of this writing of this article in December 2021, the ability to restore deleted events is only available on the web. However, you can recover deleted events online or in the mobile app on the Google Calendar website.

Go to Google Calendar on the web and log in if necessary.Click the gear icon in the upper right[設定]Open the menu and[ゴミ箱]Choose.

If you have more than one, select the calendar on the left to see all the events you deleted within the last 30 days.

To restore a single event, hover over the event and then click the restore icon (curve arrow) that appears on the right.

To restore multiple events, select the check boxes next to them.Then at the top of the list[復元]Click the icon.

Restoring the event will revert to the original calendar.

How to permanently delete an event

As mentioned earlier, you can see the events you deleted in the last 30 days in Google Calendar. Events are automatically deleted altogether after 30 days.

If you want to clean up the Trash yourself, you can manually delete the event completely in three ways.

To delete an event, hover over it and click the trash can icon on the right. To remove multiple events, select the check box and click the trash can icon at the top of the list. To remove all events, select Empty Trash and click Empty to confirm.

WARNING: If you use either of the first two methods above to permanently delete an appointment in Google Calendar, you will not be asked for confirmation.

Whether you create an event you no longer need or accidentally delete an event you want to undo, you can easily restore it with Google Calendar on the web.

If you receive an event invitation and your schedule conflicts, you can always suggest a new time for your event in Google Calendar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.howtogeek.com/774180/how-to-restore-deleted-events-in-google-calendar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos