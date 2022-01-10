Apple Car Schematics reportedly presented to Japanese auto parts makers in 2020





According to Nikkei Asia, in January 2020, a man claiming to be Apple’s parts manager told Japanese car supplier Sanden that Apple wanted to make an electric car and presented a schematic diagram of parts for electric cars and air conditioners.

The report claims that Sanden is a leading manufacturer of air conditioner components for automobiles, and Apple and Sanden have discussed specific component requirements. However, due to financial difficulties exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanden filed for debt restructuring with creditors in June 2020, and Apple Car negotiations clearly declined.

This report doesn’t provide any further details about the negotiations between the two companies, but it adds to Apple’s long-rumored electric vehicle ambitions.

In November 2021, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating the work of the project, aiming for an electric vehicle with fully automated driving capabilities. According to Garman, Apple is targeting a launch in 2025, but the time frame is uncertain as the project has faced many setbacks and significant departures over the years.

